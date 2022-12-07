“I started off very passionate about writing. When I was young, I thought that I would become a writer. I never, never thought of myself as a person who would be working in the film industry,” Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania, whose “The Man Who Sold His Skin” was nominated for the Best International Feature Film Oscar in 2021, said during her “In Conversation” talk at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “But I discovered that I didn’t have a sophisticated use of language. The most appropriate language to me was visual rather than written.” Hania recounted how...

2 DAYS AGO