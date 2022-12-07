ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Zimmerman named Coach of the Week

By Staff Report
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 3 days ago

By Amira Van Leeuwen

DRIPPING SPRINGS — In week 14 of high school football, Galen Zimmerman, head football coach of the Dripping Springs Tigers, was named the 2022 6A Coach of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The magazine honors one head football coach with the Coach of the Week Award in each classification and Zimmerman was awarded in the 6A division.

“Coach Zimmerman’s Tigers have more than shown they are ready to compete at the state’s highest levels, improving to 12-1 on the season with a dominant 45-0 win over Harlingen to advance to the regional final round,” the article stated.

“This is definitely a program award! Proud of our coaches, players, support staff and community for making this year one of the best in school history,” Zimmerman said in a tweet. “Blessed to practice another week!”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
170
Followers
373
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy