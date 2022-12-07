Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop
The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers
After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Yardbarker
Favorites emerge for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson
As the MLB Winter Meetings wrapped, half of the quartet of prized free-agent shortstops had found new homes. The Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner while the San Diego Padres reportedly landed Xander Bogaerts for 11 years and $280 million. Along with Aaron Judge returning...
Yardbarker
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Yardbarker
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Wife of former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek takes shot at Xander Bogaerts
While she does preface the tweet with "I love Bogaerts" and some other praise for the shortstop, it seems clear that Varitek is taking ownership's side on this. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who has spent his entire 10-year career with Boston and won two World Series titles, agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday night.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Yardbarker
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Keeps Quiet Around Carlos Correa Conversation
Fans won't hear anything from within the organization about Carlos Correa
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Report: Cubs Favorites to Sign Top International Prospect
The Chicago Cubs top international target keeps rising on prospect leaderboards.
Yardbarker
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent
The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees closing in on top available starting pitcher, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees locking up Aaron Judge on a monster $360 million extension hasn’t deterred them from spending more on the free agent market. In fact, general manager Brian Cashman is heavily pursuing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, which has been reported routinely over the past two weeks or so.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Expresses Confusion On Red Sox And Bogaerts
Fans of the Boston Red Sox woke up to some bad news on Thursday morning. All-Star shortstop and two-time World Series champion Xander Bogaerts is headed to the San Diego Padres. The 30-year-old slugger signed an 11-year, $280 million deal to join Fernando Tatis Jr. Manny Machado, and Juan Soto.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Yardbarker
One Yankees player who could turn into a secret weapon in 2023
In an attempt to bolster the starting rotation, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline this past season. Montas was dominant during the first portion of the year with Oakland, earning a 3.18 ERA, 3.20 xFIP, and 9.37 strikeouts...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more
The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
Yardbarker
Yankees facing big problem at 3rd base for 2023 season
Aside from a few vulnerable positions, the New York Yankees have one big question heading into the 2023 season regarding third base. Currently, Josh Donaldson is the projected starter at the hot corner, coming off a stellar defensive season marred by offensive inconsistencies. At 37 years old, the Yankees would prefer to move on from his bloated salary.
