Report: Braves in danger of losing All-Star shortstop

The Atlanta Braves may be producing a rerun of last offseason’s free-agent drama with a fan favorite. A new report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests that Atlanta’s efforts to retain shortstop Dansby Swanson are not going particularly well. The Braves have offered Swanson a six-year deal worth roughly $100 million, but the two sides have not had any active negotiations since the end of the season. Swanson was so bothered by the lack of communication that he recently reached out to Braves president Alex Anthopoulos to try to figure out where things stand between the two sides.
Ex-World Series champion lands contract from Dodgers

After the Chicago Cubs signed former LA Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger this week, the Dodgers are countering by signing a former Cubs outfielder. The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have signed former All-Star Jason Heyward to a minor-league contract. Heyward will be getting an invite to Major League camp, the Dodgers add.
Favorites emerge for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson

As the MLB Winter Meetings wrapped, half of the quartet of prized free-agent shortstops had found new homes. The Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year, $300 million contract with Trea Turner while the San Diego Padres reportedly landed Xander Bogaerts for 11 years and $280 million. Along with Aaron Judge returning...
Carlos Rodón Rumors: Dodgers Not Among Interested Teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into free agency facing a need in their starting rotation with Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw no longer under contract. Each of the three was a candidate to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only did so with Anderson. He wound up rejecting it and signing a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher

The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres

Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch

The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent

The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
MLB Insider Expresses Confusion On Red Sox And Bogaerts

Fans of the Boston Red Sox woke up to some bad news on Thursday morning. All-Star shortstop and two-time World Series champion Xander Bogaerts is headed to the San Diego Padres. The 30-year-old slugger signed an 11-year, $280 million deal to join Fernando Tatis Jr. Manny Machado, and Juan Soto.
One Yankees player who could turn into a secret weapon in 2023

In an attempt to bolster the starting rotation, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acquired Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline this past season. Montas was dominant during the first portion of the year with Oakland, earning a 3.18 ERA, 3.20 xFIP, and 9.37 strikeouts...
Braves News: Hot stove update, seasons in review, and more

The hot stove was rather frigid on Friday as Winter Meetings are behind us and the next notable offseason date comes on January 13, where players who are arbitration-eligible will configure a salary with their clubs. Aside from the signing of Joe Jimenez, the Atlanta Braves had a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings and the club’s biggest question mark still remains at shortstop.
Yankees facing big problem at 3rd base for 2023 season

Aside from a few vulnerable positions, the New York Yankees have one big question heading into the 2023 season regarding third base. Currently, Josh Donaldson is the projected starter at the hot corner, coming off a stellar defensive season marred by offensive inconsistencies. At 37 years old, the Yankees would prefer to move on from his bloated salary.
