Jacksonville, FL

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: Understand a retailer’s return policy as you do your holiday shopping

By Steven Ponson
 3 days ago
Jacksonville FL — As you get your Christmas shopping done this year, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says to make sure you understand a retailer’s return policy since some are changing. Clark says some retailers have changed policies and it is now more difficult to return an item that traditionally was easy to return. Clark says its not across the board but return policies are changing for some product categories.

Another thing you need to keep an eye on is restocking fees.

“Retailers are trying to break us of the habit of buying stuff we’re not sure we really want, and saying, “Well it’s not really my problem. It’s their problem”. They’re now making it your problem”. Clark says.

Clark says you need to make sure you know if an item has a restocking fee before you buy it.

