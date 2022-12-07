ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indialantic, FL

Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman

APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
Central Florida ocean officials warn of weekend's rough surf

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — There's a warning for people heading to the beach this weekend: Be careful. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents along Brevard County's coast. Beach officials in the county said they’ve done more than 150 rescues since Thanksgiving. It’s...
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
