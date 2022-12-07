Read full article on original website
click orlando
3 drownings, almost 150 rescues on Brevard beaches since Thanksgiving, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County has seen almost 150 rescues, including three drownings in the past week, on its beaches since Thanksgiving, ocean rescue said in a Thursday briefing. Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said his team typically sees 400-450 rescues a year, adding these extra...
click orlando
‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An American crocodile made a rare appearance along a beach in Brevard County on Sunday, according to the Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program. In a Facebook post, staff said the 8-foot-long crocodile was seen in front of the Barrier Island Center in Melbourne Beach.
mynews13.com
Residents in Volusia and New Smyrna Beach waiting for answers after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been nearly three months since Hurricane Ian struck the Atlantic Coast and in Central Florida. Between home owners and businesses, nearly 1,000 structures saw flood damage. The city of New Smyrna Beach is currently reviewing a moratorium on development for about six months. The...
mynews13.com
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
WESH
Central Florida ocean officials warn of weekend's rough surf
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — There's a warning for people heading to the beach this weekend: Be careful. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents along Brevard County's coast. Beach officials in the county said they’ve done more than 150 rescues since Thanksgiving. It’s...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
click orlando
Florida deputies catch man who hid in swamp for days, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man hiding from deputies since Tuesday in a swamp near Yeehaw Junction has been captured, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. It was announced on social media two days after Osceola deputies said they had “exhausted” search efforts for the man, identified as Cory Philippe, 32.
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
fox35orlando.com
Family of Florida woman missing for a year fear she may have been trafficked
The family of a missing Osceola County woman hopes a new mobile billboard may help them get answers in their desperate search. Paola Miranda Rosa has been missing for about a year.
click orlando
‘She keeps us all together:’ Brother of Orlando warehouse fire survivor shares recovery update
ORLANDO, Fla. – The brother of a 27-year-old woman who was critically injured in an Orlando warehouse fire explosion is sharing an update on her recovery. He said he hasn’t stopped thinking about her since the fire. “Every minute. Every minute, I’m thinking about Lindsey,” Jason Tallafuss said....
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
click orlando
12-year-old student brings loaded Glock to Central Florida middle school, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy confiscated a loaded handgun from a 12-year-old girl who brought the weapon to Greenwood Lakes Middle School on Friday, according to an arrest report. A faculty member who met the deputy at the school’s bus loop around 4 p.m. had the...
fox35orlando.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
fox35orlando.com
What's this 107-year-old Florida woman's secret to a long life? 'Stay happy!'
OVIEDO, Fla. - As of December 8, Grace LePane is 107 years old. FOX 35 stopped by the Florida woman's house on her birthday. We asked about her hobbies and how she spends her days. "What do I like to do? Right now I don’t like to do anything," LePane...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
cw34.com
Police are looking for man wanted for a burglary in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Police Department is looking for a man involved in a burglary. Officers say they have photos of a man involved in a burglary on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police say officers have already arrested another man, Henry Castro Jr. for his involvement...
click orlando
Man faces attempted murder charge in New Smyrna Beach stabbing
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 53-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in a New Smyrna Beach stabbing on Thursday, according to the police department. New Smyrna Beach police arrested Buddy Collins after responding to the 500 block of Mary Ave. around 8:40 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Dean Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A late night crash turned deadly in east Orange County Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to Dean Road at River Pines Court around midnight. They shut down the northbound lanes of Dean Road to investigate the crash. The road reopened a few...
click orlando
Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner are still waiting for answers nearly two months after he was killed in an Orange County crash. The couple said it hurts to know the person who hit him may still be on the road. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
