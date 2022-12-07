ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
votebeat.org

Critics are pouncing on Harris County’s election fumbles, real and concocted, to fuel legal challenges

Harris County officials have yet to explain the full cause of the ballot paper shortages, long lines, and voting machine problems on Election Day, and experts say the lack of information is fueling a bipartisan surge of criticism — both valid and baseless. At least two losing Republican candidates, citing the problems, have already filed legal challenges to void the Nov. 8 election and order a new one, and lawyers are warning election officials to expect more.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
