Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Harris County inmate convicted of killing HPD Sgt. Bruno Soboleski in 1991 no longer on death row
Retrying the punishment phase of the death penalty trial was difficult as many witnesses have died or have been declared incompetent since the original trial 30 years ago.
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
HPD: Police responded to Sen. Ted Cruz's Houston home due to 'self-inflicted cutting' call
HOUSTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is in Washington but Houston police were at his River Oaks home on Tuesday night. Sources with the Houston Police Department said they showed up at Cruz's house after getting a "self-inflicted cutting" call. When police got there, they said they determined nothing criminal...
votebeat.org
Critics are pouncing on Harris County’s election fumbles, real and concocted, to fuel legal challenges
Harris County officials have yet to explain the full cause of the ballot paper shortages, long lines, and voting machine problems on Election Day, and experts say the lack of information is fueling a bipartisan surge of criticism — both valid and baseless. At least two losing Republican candidates, citing the problems, have already filed legal challenges to void the Nov. 8 election and order a new one, and lawyers are warning election officials to expect more.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: HISD puts magnet school plans on hold, Fort Bend cold case solved, first Texas abortion civil case dismissed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold. And that may not have happened without...
Houston woman killed in Alice crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
Arrest made 5 years after young mother's body found in trunk of burning car in Ft. Bend County
HOUSTON — Investigators in Fort Bend County say they have a major break in the investigation into the the killing of a Houston woman found shot to death in the trunk of a burning car more than five years ago. It was back on January 11, 2017, that deputies...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012
HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar. "We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the...
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
fox26houston.com
Shelton Jones killed Houston Police Sgt. in 1991, taken off death row to get life in prison
HOUSTON - A former death row inmate was taken off of death row after he was sentenced to a plea deal on Wednesday in the death of an officer in 1991. Shelton Jones was given the death penalty after he killed Houston Police Sergeant Bruno Soboleski in April 1991. Reports...
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
Warrant filed to search Takeoff's alleged murderer's truck to see if there's evidence matching scene
Police are certain the late Migos rapper was a bystander the night he died. Now, we're learning through newly-obtained documents that somebody in the group's camp was also firing shots.
Elementary staffer with Taser threatened student, Channelview ISD says
The district said no students were harmed and the employee is now out of the job.
24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
