Cass County, MO

KMBC.com

Former KCPD attorney writes letter critical of department leaders

A former attorney for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is raising concerns about department leadership. In a letter obtained by KMBC 9, former Associate General Counsel for KCPD Ryan McCarty says he believes he was unjustly fired this week for speaking out about concerns regarding his boss, KCPD's general counsel, and the interim chief.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store

A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who escaped Missouri Highway Patrol is in custody

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center. He...
LIBERTY, MO
933kwto.com

FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates

The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

