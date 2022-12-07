Read full article on original website
Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City
An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Former KCPD attorney calls for interim chief, top attorney to be fired
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A scathing letter from a fired Kansas City Police Department attorney calls out interim police Chief Joseph Mabin and the department’s top attorney, Holly Dodge. It was sent to more than 100 top city, county and state officials and several news outlets. It was...
FBI releases full descriptions of fugitives that escaped from the Cass County jail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI office in Kansas City has released wanted posters and full descriptions of two fugitives that escaped the Cass County jail on Monday night. The inmates, Trevor Scott Sparks and Sergio Perez Martinez, have not been spotted since early Tuesday morning and had a significant head start on law enforcement in their escape.
Man back in custody after escaping while arriving to Clay County jail Friday
A man is back in custody after escaping a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper as they arrived Friday night at the Clay County Detention Center in Liberty.
Former KCPD attorney writes letter critical of department leaders
A former attorney for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is raising concerns about department leadership. In a letter obtained by KMBC 9, former Associate General Counsel for KCPD Ryan McCarty says he believes he was unjustly fired this week for speaking out about concerns regarding his boss, KCPD's general counsel, and the interim chief.
Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO
One person was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a Walmart in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department searching for suspect who pulled gun on KCATA bus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a tense moment that escalated in an instant. Now, police are asking for help to find a man who pulled a gun on a KCATA bus. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in this video from Nov. 30.
KCKPD identifies badly injured, unconscious man without ID at local hospital
Kansas City, Kansas, police said Friday that social media shares helped them identify a man brought to a local hospital unconscious and without identification.
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
One person injured in shooting at Walmart near 133rd, State Line
The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near W. 133rd Street and State Line Road.
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
One dead in KCK Friday morning shooting
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said one person is dead after a shooting Friday morning.
Jury convicts Missouri man of armed robbery of Family Dollar store
A Missouri man has been convicted by a trial jury of the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store with the assistance of the store’s assistant manager. Delshawn Lemons, 27, was found guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 7, of one count of robbery and one count of possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Man who escaped Missouri Highway Patrol is in custody
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Police Department are looking for a man who escaped the custody of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Daniel Mack escaped shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday night while arriving at the Clay County Detention Center. He...
FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates
The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
Kansas City woman shot, killed was mother of two and pregnant, family says
Family and friends are reacting to the killing and say Shayla Curts was a mother of two with one on the way.
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted A Kansas City Man In Connection With The Firing Of Gun
A Kansas City man was charged by a federal grand jury on Tuesday in relation to a high-speed chase through Vernon and Barton counties during which he shot at a sheriff’s deputy. Brenton Ross, 32, is accused of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, firing a gun during...
KCMO to pitch in $75K for warning curtains near Independence Avenue bridge
The City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Kansas City Terminal Railroad have agreed to split the costs of installing a clearance curtain near the Independence Avenue bridge.
