ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon

In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
Gizmodo

Why Avatar: The Way of Water Took So Long to Come Out

Strike while the iron is hot: that’s the prevalent thinking in Hollywood when it comes to making a sequel. If you have a success, get another one out as soon as possible. In 2009 and 2010, James Cameron’s Avatar wasn’t just hot, it was the surface of the sun. The 3D movie about the blue people on an alien planet quickly became the highest-grossing film of all time. Plans for a sequel were discussed almost immediately. Then 13 years passed.
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
nodq.com

WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot

WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
murphysmultiverse.com

New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
GAMINGbible

Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal

Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
NEW YORK STATE
Gizmodo

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself

TV shows getting canceled are never fun, particularly when they’re at Netflix. The streamer puts out so much content that it’s hard to know what their metrics are for success—at least, until they vaguely allude to these supposed success stories—and it turns, it’s all the easier for shows to get the axe out of nowhere.
Looper

Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics

Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Gizmodo

The Archie Gang Vs. Krampus? Yep, the Archie Gang Vs. Krampus

If you thought Archie Comics’ horror series was running out of ridiculous monsters for its stars to battle, well, the publisher has a little Christmas present for you. Namely, an upcoming one-shot titled Happy Horror Days, which features three tales of holiday mayhem, and io9 has a special preview of all three.
Variety

‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...

Comments / 0

Community Policy