Scientists mapping out wildfire risk across entire State of California
Scientists are setting out to gain a much more detailed understanding of wildfire risk across California. It’s part of a multi-agency effort to prevent the next big fire.
Stranded duck hunter hoisted out of Salton Sea
A duck hunter who was stranded in shallow water in the northwest area of the Salton Sea is back on dry land Saturday morning. Firefighters with CalFire worked with a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard to hoist the man out of his small boat. Officials first got the call at 11:38 Friday night. By The post Stranded duck hunter hoisted out of Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
California Braces for Water Shortage and Severe Restrictions in 2023
California is bracing for its fourth consecutive year of extreme water shortage in 2023 and the Department of Water Resources has already issued its findings. Evidence points to further restrictions on outdoor water consumption in order to combat this issue.
Largest river restoration project in American history set to begin
Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County, California Governor Gavin Newsom joined Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Congressman Jared Huffman and leaders of the Yurok and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a transformative dam removal project that will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and tributaries – the largest river restoration project in American history.
California’s Beleaguered Unemployment Benefits Agency Prepares for a Recession
A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation and news of potentially recession-inducing decisions from federal bankers could spell tough economic times ahead. If more people are laid off, more Californians will turn to unemployment benefits to help them afford the basics while they look for a new job.
Nationwide study finds Californians moving to wildfire-prone areas, favoring space, affordability
A new University of Vermont study called "Flocking to Fire" looks at migration patterns of people to wildfire-prone areas.
Are California’s parklets here to stay?
Temporary parklet seating areas became a necessity for many businesses amid the peak pandemic-era, as they adapted to new restrictions and safety measures. But now, as restrictions have all but fallen to the wayside, the question remains as to whether the sidewalk seating will remain a staple in California. If...
Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?
Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
Why is California fighting adverse childhood experiences with more trauma?
California's well-meaning program to treat adverse childhood experiences relies on a system that requires doctors to report them, even if it doesn't amount to abuse. The result could cause even greater harm to children.
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
California has more human trafficking than anywhere else in the U.S.
California is leading the nation when it comes to human trafficking, often referred to as modern slavery and one of the fastest growing forms of organized crime.
California Was Just Named One of the Worst Judicial Hellholes in the Nation – Again
California was named one of the worst “Judicial Hellhole®” in the country again, according to a new report from the American Tort Reform Association. “Uninjured serial plaintiffs file hundreds of meritless lawsuits targeting businesses, and ultimately, plaintiffs’ lawyers are the only people benefiting from the state’s unbalanced civil justice system,” Judicial Hellholes reports.
California Department Of Fish And Wildlife And National Park Service Team Up To Evaluate World-Famous Mountain Lion, P-22, In The Santa Monica Mountains In Southern California
December 9, 2022 - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and National Park Service (NPS) announced plans on Thursday to capture the world-famous mountain lion P-22 and bring him in for a health evaluation. Following that evaluation, CDFW veterinarians and NPS biologists will determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of the surrounding communities.
Local law enforcement owns millions of dollars in 'military equipment.' A new state bill seeks to regulate all of that.
With the passage of a new state bill, California's police departments and sheriff's offices are facing unprecedented oversight of their so-called "military equipment" arsenals. Introduced in February 2021 by state Assembly member David Chiu, D-San Francisco, the bill seeks to increase transparency and control by requiring law enforcement to document...
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Report: Hiker Survives in California’s Wilderness For Two Weeks with Jar of Salsa
Next time you find yourself on a wilderness excursion, you might want to pack this condiment. According to reports, a hiker survived in the California wilderness for a whopping two weeks with half a jar of salsa. On the day after Thanksgiving, a couple was camping out between California’s Big Bear Lake and Angelus Oaks when they heard someone yelling for help.
California expanding guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women
A guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women is expanding in California. The Abundant Birth Project, a San Francisco Department of Public Health program operated in partnership with Expecting Justice, will launch next year in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and will continue in San Francisco. "For...
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
