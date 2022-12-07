ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MD

Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pTUC_0jaxwXpy00
Michael Kim Mancini's body was found behind Safeway in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/National Missing and Unidentified Persons Syste

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced.

Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives were able to identify Mancini through dental records, officials said. Further investigation determined his last known address was in Prince George's County, where a roommate had reported him missing earlier this year.

Officials noted that Mancini’s decomposing body was next to a backpack and a 9mm handgun.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

No other information was released by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-123850.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.

Comments / 25

Stacey Hurcombe
3d ago

He was reported missing earlier this year, I doubt his body has been there all along and gone unnoticed. Sounds like foul play.

Reply
8
David Goldberg
2d ago

Definitely foul play, gun was probably planted or someone left it behind with the knapsack by accident, is there a connection with whoever reported him missing to the Middltown area? What other clues I wonder were there also? Does he have a connection with the Middletown area? What about known drug dealers from PG County that may have a connection to Middletown Area? He was definitely dumped there. Somebody knows something, I think they will figure it out, I hope so, Way to young to leave this earth 😞

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade

Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A shooting last night in Northern Baltimore left one man injured. Shortly before 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting call at the 400 Block of East 27th Street. When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. The victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northern District shooting detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post Man Shot In The Head In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Woman wanted in overdose death of toddler in Gainesville

Prince William County police are searching for a woman wanted on felony homicide and child neglect charges in the fentanyl-related death of her 20-month-old son. Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, called police from her former home in the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville just after 3 a.m. on June 23 reporting she was co-sleeping with her toddler and woke to find him unconscious. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Felon Who Endangered Children Escapes

A warrant has been issued for a woman serving probation for felon endangering the welfare of children but never returned for her work release job on Thursday, Dec. 8 authorities say. 27-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala of Chambersburg was released, only serving 28 days in prison, after being found guilty of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy