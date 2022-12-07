Police ID Decomposed Body Found Behind Maryland Grocery Store

Michael Kim Mancini's body was found behind Safeway in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/National Missing and Unidentified Persons Syste

Authorities have identified the decomposing body who was found behind a Maryland supermarket in mid-November, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced.

Michael Kim Mancini, 21, was found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when members of the sheriff’s office responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown, where there were reports of a dead body behind the Safeway location.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office detectives were able to identify Mancini through dental records, officials said. Further investigation determined his last known address was in Prince George's County, where a roommate had reported him missing earlier this year.

Officials noted that Mancini’s decomposing body was next to a backpack and a 9mm handgun.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

No other information was released by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office by calling (301) 600-1046 and referencing case number 22-123850.

to follow Daily Voice Frederick and receive free news updates.