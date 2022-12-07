Addison Rae Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler Blazer With Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Addison Rae stepped out in sophisticated style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7.

While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Rae posed for photos on the pink carpet in a red vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble. The top of the garment had a high-structured collar with pointy shoulder pads and silver metallic buttons on the bodice. The “He’s All That” actress complimented her blazer with a coordinating sculpting skirt.

To place more emphasis on her look, the social media sensation opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup. Rae styled her hair in a low bun and let two strands of her bangs frame her face.

Giving the look a sharp finish, the media personality tied her outfit together with black pointed-toe pumps. The shiny shoe style had a triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

The Hollywood Reporter ‘s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrates the top women in the entertainment industry. This year’s event, held in Los Angeles, is presented by Lifetime and includes a keynote from Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. During the occasion, Charlize Theron will be honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, and Issa Rae will be awarded with the Equity in Entertainment Award. The event also includes numerous star guests and presenters, including Kim Kardashian , Margot Robbie, Janelle Monae, Jamie Lee Curtis and Yvonne Orji.

