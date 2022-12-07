Read full article on original website
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Elected Officials who were presented with a Key to Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking portion of Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A portion of Loop 281 is closed after a Tuesday morning crash. According to the Longview Fire Department, the wreck occurred at the intersection of W. Birdsong St. and W. Loop 281, near Komatsu Mining Corp. Details are limited at this time, but CBS19 will update...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a semi truck rollover near the 259 business exit on on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has advised drivers to expect delays and the presence of emergency vehicles. Drivers are also being asked to seek alternate routes.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Vehicle hits power pole at S. Donnybrook Ave and E. Seagle St in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police responded to a one vehicle traffic crash around 6:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at S. Donnybrook Ave and E. Seagle St. Two young adults hit a power pole while in their vehicle causing damage to the pole. Both were transported to the hospital by EMS and have non-life threatening injuries.
South Donnybrook Avenue at East Eighth Street in Tyler closed due to water line repairs
TYLER, Texas — South Donnybrook Avenue at the East Eighth Street intersection is closed as crews work to repair a water line that was hit by a contractor. The city of Tyler said a Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to fix the line. TWU doesn't have an estimated time of when the line will be fixed or the road reopened.
Timber damage in East Texas estimated at $13M
TEXAS, USA — According to Texas A&M Forest Service, tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber that was worth an estimated $13 million. The storms tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 and resulted in seven tornadoes. Five of those impacted timberlands in Bowie, Cass, Henderson, Morris and Red River counties, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service assessment of the damage.
4 students receiving treatment following Tyler ISD bus crash on Loop 323, Lion Lane
TYLER, Texas — Four students are getting monitored and receiving treatment for injuries after a Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon. According to Tyler police, the bus was involved in a crash at the Northwest Loop 323 and Lion Lane. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed tree leads to three-vehicle accident on HWY 80 at Marshall city limits
MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a crash affecting traffic on Highway 80 West. According to the HCSO, a tree fell near east of Tom Lay Road on Hwy. 80 at the Marshall city limits which led to a three-vehicle accident. Details...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch
ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
Remains found in Panola County identified as those of Lauren Thompson who's been missing since 2019
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office has identified skeletal remains as a woman who's been missing since 2019. The remains located are those of Lauren Thompson, who disappeared nearly four years ago. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton says the remains were identified through dental records. Thompson...
Longview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack says he was admitted into a Tyler intensive care unit this past week after an MRI showed he had a "small brain bleed," and he is expecting to be released soon "and will resume all my normal activities at that time." Mack...
Salvation Army of Tyler prepares for colder weather needs
TYLER, Texas — With a cold front creeping in, it can leave unhoused East Texans particularly vulnerable. From providing a place to stay, to a warm meal, The Salvation Army of Tyler is committed to providing for the unhoused all year round, but especially in extreme temperatures. Captain Jeremy...
Community rallies behind employees after fiery loss of Emory restaurant
EMORY, Texas — A beloved family-owned diner in Emory, Sidekick's Restaurant, caught fire last Friday during their dinner rush hour. "It was just very chaotic the whole night," said Kalli Gaddis, a waitress at the restaurant. After battling the flames and rains over the weekend, the building still stands...
Two dead after head-on collision in Van Zandt County
CANTON, Texas — Two people dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County, Wednesday afternoon, 2.5 miles north of Canton. Dorthy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving northbound on SH 19 and James Branton, 44, of Canton, was driving southbound on SH 19, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Multiple vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Loop 323, Old Troup Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a multiple vehicle crash at East Southeast Loop 323 and Old Troup Highway in Tyler. According to Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, all westbound lanes are closed at this time on the Loop 323. Injuries are unknown at this time,...
National egg shortage impacting local businesses
TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
Athens police search for man accused of stealing packages in neighborhood
ATHENS, Texas — The Athens Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man accused of posing a salesperson and stealing a package from a home. Police said in a Facebook post that officers received a report of a male suspect stealing packages in the Belmont Drive area.
