Tyler, TX

CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Smith County Wednesday morning. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the pin-in wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 14800 block of County Road 384 (Old Longview Road). Sgt. Christian says the driver crashed into a tree.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck rollover on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a semi truck rollover near the 259 business exit on on U.S. 259 Kilgore Bypass. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has advised drivers to expect delays and the presence of emergency vehicles. Drivers are also being asked to seek alternate routes.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Timber damage in East Texas estimated at $13M

TEXAS, USA — According to Texas A&M Forest Service, tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber that was worth an estimated $13 million. The storms tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 and resulted in seven tornadoes. Five of those impacted timberlands in Bowie, Cass, Henderson, Morris and Red River counties, according to a Texas A&M Forest Service assessment of the damage.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Athens PD shares video of suspect taking package from porch

ATHENS, Texas — If you plan on taking advantage of free shipping and ordering any packages, you may want to make sure that you are keeping those Christmas presents safe. It’s thanks to footage the Ring camera shows that law enforcement was able to capture porch pirates like the one you see on your screen taking a package from a home in Athens as he leaves like nothing happened.
ATHENS, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Salvation Army of Tyler prepares for colder weather needs

TYLER, Texas — With a cold front creeping in, it can leave unhoused East Texans particularly vulnerable. From providing a place to stay, to a warm meal, The Salvation Army of Tyler is committed to providing for the unhoused all year round, but especially in extreme temperatures. Captain Jeremy...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Two dead after head-on collision in Van Zandt County

CANTON, Texas — Two people dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County, Wednesday afternoon, 2.5 miles north of Canton. Dorthy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving northbound on SH 19 and James Branton, 44, of Canton, was driving southbound on SH 19, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
CBS19

National egg shortage impacting local businesses

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up. "I was...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
