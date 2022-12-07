Read full article on original website
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today
The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
McDonald's Bringing Back Retired Menu Item, But There's a Catch
Fans still mourning the early retirement of McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are about to get an early Christmas present. The Golden Arches are reportedly bringing the fan-favorite menu item, which was permanently pulled from the menu earlier this year, back, but not everyone will be lucky enough to get their hands on the beloved menu item. According to Chew Boom, Breakfast Bagels are set to return in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel – at select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
Man Shocked As Drink Costs One-Hour Of Minimum Wage Pay Finishes In Three Sips: "This is a joke, right?"
Prices in supermarkets and grocery stores rose fast, accounting for inflation immediately. It made people with smaller incomes more dependent on fast-food chains and willing to eat out. But the costs of restaurant menu items now reflect inflation. Customers are unhappy with the changes. They are documenting their experiences in viral TikToks.
TikTok Is In Disbelief Over The Size Of Custom McDonald's Burger
Forget the Quarter Pounder or Big Mac — McDonald's churned out a new, larger burger that is absolutely massive. The catch is, it was custom ordered by TikToker Anthony Villegas, who challenged his local McDonald's to rise to the occasion and make "the biggest burger they ever made." Villegas,...
Sam’s Club vs Costco—Who Has the Better Hot Dog?
Sam's Club (owned by Walmart) rocked the food court world by lowering the price of its hot dog combo on Tuesday. A Sam's Club hot dog combo will now cost only $1.38. Sam's Club took a jab at Costco's price of a hot dog combo meal by saying a Sam's Club hot dog combo, "Frankly, it can't be beat". Costco's cost of a hot dog combo is $1.50.
I tried Taco Bell's polarizing enchirito during its temporary return and it felt like a step backwards after a year of successful launches
Taco Bell's enchirito was mediocre and overpriced compared to premium items like the Mexican Pizza.
Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal
In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
McDonald's Launches a Whole New Kind of Restaurant
Digital-forward restaurants are some of the fast-food industry's most controversial new developments -- some see them as a way to cut the use of staff and speed up the ordering process while others describe them as too automated and soulless for their tastes. In the last year, chicken chain Wingstop...
Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich
The fast food industry has another shortage but it's not something most American fast-food devotees have encountered before – lettuce. What began with pandemic-led supply chain issues, lettuce production was recently dampened by a warm front and widespread crop disease in California’s Salinas Valley – the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Close to 40% of the recent lettuce crop was wiped out, pushing the price of the leafy green up nearly 20% higher than it was a year ago.
Panera Turned Its Most Popular Bakery Items Into Shakes
Panera is taking some of its most popular bakery items up a notch by turning them into something never before seen on the restaurant’s menu: milkshakes!. For the first time ever, Panera is launching milkshakes inspired by its fudge brownies and Kitchen Sink cookies, which are sold 30,000 times per day. Despite not having cheesecake on the menu, they’re also adding a strawberry cheesecake milkshake to round out the new collection.
How to Order a ‘McFloat’ (aka a Coke Float) at McDonald’s
McDonald’s secret menu hacks are all over TikTok right now. The hacks—like the Land, Air and Sea, a sandwich with beef, chicken and fish, or this cool and creamy McFloat—used to be passed by word of mouth from friend to friend, but now we learn about them from viral videos.
You can get $5 off Baskin-Robbins’ adorable snowman ice cream cake
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ll be hosting a holiday party this year, we have...
'Pancake cereal' went viral on TikTok two years ago. Now IHOP and General Mills are turning it into a thing.
IHOP and General Mills are releasing pancake cereal nationally more than two years after the trend caught fire on TikTok.
