Blaine, WA

lyndentribune.com

GUEST OPINION: Is passing Prop 5 the will of the people?

Whatcom County Nov. 8 election was certified on Nov. 29 despite opposition from those who questioned a last-minute surge of votes that came in reportedly though the use of ballot curing by the Yes for Whatcom Kids campaign. The passage of the Prop 5 tax levy will result in at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court

Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
DEMING, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Michael Harmon expected to become next city manager

Blaine City Council is expected to approve the employment contract of Michael Harmon as the next city manager. Harmon is the chief operating officer of an electric utility provider in Wyoming and former city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota. Harmon’s employment contract is on the agenda for the council meeting...
BLAINE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

