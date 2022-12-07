Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
GUEST OPINION: Is passing Prop 5 the will of the people?
Whatcom County Nov. 8 election was certified on Nov. 29 despite opposition from those who questioned a last-minute surge of votes that came in reportedly though the use of ballot curing by the Yes for Whatcom Kids campaign. The passage of the Prop 5 tax levy will result in at...
Looking for a place to rent? Beware of this common scam
Similar fraud happens in a tight market and among vacation rentals, police said.
Northern giant hornets not yet eradicated in Washington, but state happy with 2022
Japanese beetles and spongy moths are other invasive species that have been found in Washington state over the last few years.
knkx.org
Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court
Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
whatcom-news.com
Mask wearing recommended by health officers and healthcare professionals across WA
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department published the following open letter from 12 county health officers and 25 healthcare professionals from across Washington State today, Friday, December 9th. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory...
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
Where can I eat out on Christmas Day? These Whatcom restaurants are offering special meals
Don’t want to cook on Christmas Day? These local Bellingham restaurants will be open, and offering special breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
whatcom-news.com
Minor coastal flooding possible this morning (Saturday)
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a coastal flood advisory today, Saturday, December 10th, due to the potential for minor tidal flooding. The advisory area extends from Hood Canal through Puget Sound inland waters, including Whatcom County coastal areas. According to the...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
Another storm’s on the way, with a chance of lowland snow and wind for Whatcom
Overnight snow or rain-snow mix could make roads slippery.
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
thenorthernlight.com
Michael Harmon expected to become next city manager
Blaine City Council is expected to approve the employment contract of Michael Harmon as the next city manager. Harmon is the chief operating officer of an electric utility provider in Wyoming and former city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota. Harmon’s employment contract is on the agenda for the council meeting...
KOMO News
Mountain snow, lowland rain in store for western Washington Thursday
WASHINGTON — A weather system will bring mountain snow, gusty winds and widespread lowland rain to western Washington on Thursday. Another chance for lowland snow showers is still in the mix for parts of western Washington Friday and into the weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for...
License revoked for Bellingham caregiver accused of stabbing woman in his care
A caregiver cannot practice without certification and the state health department case management team had planned to review the incident.
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for tonight (Weds.) into Thursday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory today, Wednesday, December 7th, that will be in effect from 10pm today through 10am tomorrow. The advisory warns of sustained southeast winds of 20 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph across San...
lyndentribune.com
Incarceration in Whatcom County top of sheriff’s list of priorities
In the print version of this story, we reported what WCSO Program Specialist, Communications & Outreach Deb Slater called "a few inaccuracies that should be corrected."
