Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Mary Husser Roberts
A resident of River Ridge, LA, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Sanctuary at Passages in New Orleans, LA. She was born September 4, 1932 in Independence, LA and was 90 years of age. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, David Roberts; granddaughter, Caitlin Roberts; sisters, Virginia Bahm and Joyce Seal and husband, Freddie; brother, Theodore Husser, Jr. Preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Husser, Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser; sisters, Loraine Allen, Lenore Airhart, and Lidia Dubrock; brother, George Husser. Visitation at New Sharon Baptist Church from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Services conducted by Bro. Jeremy Ingram. Interment New Sharon Baptist Cemetery, Husser, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Charles Harris
Charles Dewayne Harris, 59, a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Harris Adams of Bogalusa, LA; his step-father, Joseph “JC” Adams of Bogalusa, LA; brother, Paul B. Harris, Jr. (Karen Miller) of Bogalusa, LA; nieces, Cara Cancienne Keating (Kenny) of Laplace, LA, Sarah Alysse Harris (fiancé; Glen Kimble) of Albany, LA, Katlyn Harris Pierce (Michael) of Slidell, LA, Shari Kaye Harris Hutson (J) of Pearl River, LA; nephew, Wade Cancienne (Megan) of Paulina, LA; great nieces and nephews, Kolby Keating, Maylee Kimble, Nathan Kimble, Braylen Pierce, Lauralye Pierce, Ella Kate Pierce, Brittany (Connor) Elmore, Brandi Hutson (fiancé’, AJ Garza), Riley Hutson, Avery Hutson, Timothy Creel, Ace Anthony Cancienne and Austin Anthony Cancienne; great-great nephew, Joseph Connor Garza; uncle, Ralph (Pat) Harris and cousins, Dewayne (Tara) Harris, Calvin (Brenda) Hymel and Connie (Gerald) Little.
an17.com
Ruth Strain Pitts
Ruth Strain Prats, 73, died on November 27, 2022 in Covington, Louisiana. She was born to the late Edward Arnold Strain and Etta Theriot Strain on September 10, 1949. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Brown of Covington, Louisiana and Laurie Moorman of Dallas, Texas. She leaves behind two sons-in-law, Timothy Brown and Paul Moorman, as well as eight grandchildren, Michael Brown (Kristin), Caroline Brown, Joseph Brown, Max Moorman, Reid Moorman, Abigail Brown, Benjamin Moorman, and Kate Moorman. She was a great-grandmother to Carson Brown. She had two sisters Brenda Lanier and JoAnn Hall (deceased).
an17.com
Mondel Noah Watkins
Mondel Noah Watkins, often called “Chief” by those who knew him, peacefully passed on to be with our loving Savior on Monday, December 5, 2022, his beloved wife Trudi standing beside him. Mondel is survived by his wife of 57 years Trudi Lu Love Watkins, his children Mondel...
an17.com
Mildred Crockett
Mildred Crockett of Bogalusa, LA, departed this life on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 95. Mildred passed away peacefully at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. She was born on August 26, 1927, in Poplarville, MS, to Lillie and Ollie Strahan, the youngest of five children.
an17.com
Gweneth Wall Matherne
Gweneth Wall Matherne of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, formerly a long time resident of Metairie, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the age of 67. She was born on Saturday, January 15, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Gweneth is survived by her husband of 46 years, Daryl J....
an17.com
Myles Ritter Ledet
Myles Ritter Ledet passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 34. He was born on Monday, July 25, 1988 in Metairie, Louisiana, to Angela Ritter Ledet and the late Benit Ledet. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Myles is survived by his...
an17.com
Panepinto, Piazza, Gordon win posts in Saturday run-off
Tangipahoa voters on Saturday re-elected just one of the three incumbents on the general election ballot. According to complete but still-unofficial returns, Hammond Mayor Pete Panepinto has secured a third term. Election results suggest Panepinto won the run-off with 61 percent of the vote (1903 votes). Opponent Tracy Washington Wells carried 1193 votes or 39 percent of the vote.
Comments / 0