Custer, WA

kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

“Fill the Trailer” event today (Sat.) on Main Street in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A “Fill the Trailer” event is being held today, Saturday, December 10th, by the Ferndale Community Services Cooperative (FCSC) from 11am to 2pm at the Ferndale First Fed branch, 1860 Main Street. According to FCSC Board President Leela Nelson-Hollcroft, the event is to collect...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coast Guard crew pulls overturned kayaker from Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A US Coast GUARD (USCG) Bellingham crew rescued a 60-year-old kayaker from Bellingham Bay today, Saturday, December 10th. First responders were dispatched about 11:05am due to the report of a person in the water. USCG officials said the kayaker was paddling with 2 others near Fairhaven...
BELLINGHAM, WA
knkx.org

Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court

Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
DEMING, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE

