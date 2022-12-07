Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
53-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
According to the Bellingham State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Bellingham. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near mile marker 4, off the side of Interstate 495. A pickup truck traveling off the right side of...
whatcom-news.com
Good Samaritans rescue 2 in overturned kayak off Point Whitehorn
BIRCH BAY, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of the boat launch near Birch Bay State Park due to a report of a juvenile and an adult who had been in the water after their kayak had overturned. Whatcom County Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
License revoked for Bellingham caregiver accused of stabbing woman in his care
A caregiver cannot practice without certification and the state health department case management team had planned to review the incident.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
Bellingham man facing manslaughter charges for March 2020 overdose death arrested again
He’s the second of three people accused in the manslaughter case to be arrested for allegedly selling drugs while out on bond for the case.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
whatcom-news.com
“Fill the Trailer” event today (Sat.) on Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A “Fill the Trailer” event is being held today, Saturday, December 10th, by the Ferndale Community Services Cooperative (FCSC) from 11am to 2pm at the Ferndale First Fed branch, 1860 Main Street. According to FCSC Board President Leela Nelson-Hollcroft, the event is to collect...
lyndentribune.com
Incarceration in Whatcom County top of sheriff’s list of priorities
In the print version of this story, we reported what WCSO Program Specialist, Communications & Outreach Deb Slater called "a few inaccuracies that should be corrected."
whatcom-news.com
Coast Guard crew pulls overturned kayaker from Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A US Coast GUARD (USCG) Bellingham crew rescued a 60-year-old kayaker from Bellingham Bay today, Saturday, December 10th. First responders were dispatched about 11:05am due to the report of a person in the water. USCG officials said the kayaker was paddling with 2 others near Fairhaven...
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
knkx.org
Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court
Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
whatcom-news.com
Data: Cases of flu-like illness in Whatcom County spiking higher, earlier in the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. While there has been 1 lab-confirmed influenza death and 1 influenza-like illness outbreak in a long-term...
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
Need affordable groceries? We compared prices at local Bellingham grocery stores for you
We checked the prices at Whatcom County area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
Where can I eat out on Christmas Day? These Whatcom restaurants are offering special meals
Don’t want to cook on Christmas Day? These local Bellingham restaurants will be open, and offering special breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
q13fox.com
Small business owners frustrated with Arlington students causing trouble
Business owners say kids are coming in cursing and causing disruptions, and even stealing. The trouble started last fall when the Arlington School District started an early release.
