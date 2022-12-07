Read full article on original website
Related
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
Biden administration awards $36 billion to save the pensions of 357,000 union workers
The Biden administration awarded $36 billion Thursday to prevent cuts to the pensions of roughly 357,000 union workers and retirees. It's the largest federal award of its kind, according to the White House.
Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions
Airport workers across the country are rallying and walking off the job Thursday to draw attention to their current working conditions and legislation that could improve them. Workers at 15 U.S. airports, including ones in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in on-site rallies. Formal strikes — which could disrupt operations — are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
KELOLAND TV
Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court sends divorce decision back
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce. The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.
LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions
LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.
KELOLAND TV
Florida grand jury calls for new laws on illegal immigration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A statewide grand jury empaneled at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for lawmakers to create new criminal penalties for harboring undocumented immigrants. The recommendations were released Wednesday. DeSantis this summer asked the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to...
Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently released its list of priority projects in the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a railroad line that spans from Boston to Washington, D.C. The NEC Project Inventory guides up to $24 billion in funding FRA will invest in NEC intercity passenger rail service. “Modernizing and expanding the NEC through a transparent […] The post Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor appeared first on Transportation Today.
Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
Eight Georgians allegedly stole at least $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, even as unemployed re...
Biden announces $36 billion bailout for union pension plan
President Biden will provide $36 billion to relieve a union pension plan in danger of benefit cuts just one week after he cut a railroad deal opposed by unions.
Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
Employment and wages are up, so why all the economic gloom? Expert has a simple answer
IN ANY OTHER time, the jobs news that came down on Dec. 2, 2022, would be reason for cheer. The U.S. added 263,000 nonfarm jobs in November, leaving the unemployment rate at a low 3.7 percent. Moreover, wages are up — with average hourly pay jumping 5.1 percent compared with a year earlier.
Scottish officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody
U.S. and Scottish officials say the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody
High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain
High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.
Election nonprofit that drew GOP ire in 2020 renews grants
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit group that became a point of controversy for distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in election grants during the 2020 presidential campaign is releasing a fresh round of money to local election offices, including in states where Republican lawmakers tried to ban the practice.
Comments / 0