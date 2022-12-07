ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions

Airport workers across the country are rallying and walking off the job Thursday to draw attention to their current working conditions and legislation that could improve them. Workers at 15 U.S. airports, including ones in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in on-site rallies. Formal strikes — which could disrupt operations — are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows

Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior.    The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Supreme Court sends divorce decision back

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce. The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
CBS LA

LAX workers rally for higher wages and safer working conditions

LAX passenger service workers gathered outside at the airport today, rallying for higher wages and safer working conditions.SEIU-United Service Workers West members at LAX joined airport service workers from more than 15 airports across the country who clean planes, handle baggage and assist wheelchair passengers, on this national coordinated event today aimed at supporting federal legislation addressing wages and benefits.LAX did state that workers at the airport are already covered by a city living wage ordinance that provides much, if not all of the benefit of the federal bill.
KELOLAND TV

Florida grand jury calls for new laws on illegal immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A statewide grand jury empaneled at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for lawmakers to create new criminal penalties for harboring undocumented immigrants. The recommendations were released Wednesday. DeSantis this summer asked the Florida Supreme Court to empanel a grand jury to...
FLORIDA STATE
Transportation Today News

Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently released its list of priority projects in the Northeast Corridor (NEC), a railroad line that spans from Boston to Washington, D.C. The NEC Project Inventory guides up to $24 billion in funding FRA will invest in NEC intercity passenger rail service. “Modernizing and expanding the NEC through a transparent […] The post Federal Railroad Administration releases priorities for Northeast Corridor appeared first on Transportation Today.
WASHINGTON, DC
Salon

Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.

