ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Son Builds Mom a Luxury Closet With $35 Book Shelves

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08oUVg_0jaxu2sM00

It looks so good!

Why hire a professional contractor, when you can just hire a family member, such as your son , to help build your dream room - or just the closet of your dreams?

The son of TikTok account All Things Mrs. Blake did exactly that, and built his mom a fancy-looking closet on a budget! Let's check it out.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It looks high-end, like a really expensive contractor built this. And it only cost him $37 each. These bookshelves are from Target, but you can probably find something similar on Amazon.

They seem to be easy enough to put together and sturdy enough to hold other things, aside from books. Besides, clothes, bags, sunglasses, jewelry, and shoes are probably less heavy than books, so that's a good sign.

I'd assume he somehow connected the shelves, as well as secured them to the wall, so they won't tip over if the floor is uneven.

This closet hack works great to turn another bedroom into a walk-in closet, or if you have a smaller apartment - such as a studio apartment - you can have these displayed almost like in a boutique. And if there is room in the closet, he could add another bookshelf, but turn it into a rotating one , all decked out with LED lights.

Such a great idea!

And if she has another closet she isn't using, she and her son could turn it into a man cave in a closet for the mister.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
994
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy