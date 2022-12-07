ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Andy Beshear looks back at 3 achievements in 2022 and ahead to 1 challenge for 2023

By Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT -- Wrapping up his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear told The Courier Journal Wednesday he saw Kentuckians push forward in 2022, despite all the crises they've weathered.

"This last year, in many ways ... was our move from a deep, dark historical moment that started with this pandemic into a bright future with more opportunity for our next generations than we have ever seen.

"I truly believe we're turning the page. And in turning the page, we're not just coming out of something tough, we're moving into something that can be exceptional."

By Candlelight series: They survived the tornado that leveled the Mayfield candle factory. That was just the beginning

In Wednesday's year-end interview, here are three accomplishments Beshear highlighted from 2022 and one challenge he'll focus on in the new year.

Achievement: Boosted economic growth

"We're in the best two-year period for economic development in our history, and it's not even close," he said.

His administration's biggest win actually came last year , when Ford Motor Co. chose Hardin County as the home of twin electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants. They broke ground on that project this week .

This year saw plenty more announcements, including the electric vehicle battery producer Envision AESC's April reveal that it will build a $2 billion plant in Bowling Green.

Combined with Ford, Beshear said that "makes us the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States."

Achievement: Expanded access to health care

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHgsc_0jaxtmAC00

The governor stressed the vitality of one project, especially: Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky's plan to establish a campus featuring the first Louisville hospital built west of Ninth Street, in a mainly Black area, in over 150 years.

"It's not just the right thing to do ... in many ways it rights historic wrongs, but (also) shows you how we are getting health care to areas that it hasn't been in far too long," he said.

More: Norton is building a new hospital in the West End. Can environmental racism be cured?

Beshear recently made two more big moves focused on improving access to health care:

  • A shift to allow Kentucky adults to get dental, vision and hearing services covered by Medicaid;
  • An executive order that partially legalizes medical marijuana, though he hopes the legislature will fully legalize it in 2023.

Achievement: Committed to recovery from floods and tornadoes

A year ago this Saturday, a deadly tornado tore through Western Kentucky. People there still are recovering , and that effort was a sustained focus for Beshear throughout 2022. In the midst of that rebuilding, though, Eastern Kentucky got wrecked in July by a different natural disaster: deadly floodwaters .

Beshear credits the work done so far to build a broad coalition of people, from first responders to state and local officials to regular Kentuckians who donated and helped out.

"Now that's not a one-time thing. We are going to be providing that assistance for years to come. But I am so proud of our National Guard, our state police, our first responders. They made over 1,400 rescues in the first 48 hours. That's 1,400 Kentuckians that are alive today because of them. So that's not a 'me,' that's an 'us' and a 'them.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXBKX_0jaxtmAC00

"Saturday I will be in Mayfield and in Dawson (Springs) and in Marshall County to tell them that we're still not done," he said. "I will tell you, new homes going up in Dawson Springs is pretty special for me to see because that was one of the hardest things I've ever done — standing in a town that I knew really well.

"But what they show is a testament of resiliency and how far things have come. ... I think the West shows that we're going to make it, and I hope gives confidence to the East that we are going to be just as determined."

Challenge: Kentucky's teacher shortage and students' struggles

"As we come out of this pandemic, every state is suffering from a learning loss," he said. "But the first thing is to have enough teachers. We can't catch a kid up in math if they don't have a math teacher."

With almost 11,000 vacant teaching jobs in Kentucky public schools, he'll push for his Education First Plan. He proposes major financial investments, including a 5% raise for schools' staff, student loan forgiveness incentives for teachers and support for more social and mental health services for students.

He also wants to make universal prekindergarten happen statewide, saying:

"I've talked about it for a long time, about having every child kindergarten-ready. But the second piece is ... it's the fastest thing we can do to augment our workforce. It saves families about $12,000 a year."

He'll need the Republican-run Kentucky legislature's cooperation to achieve those goals.

Reach reporter Morgan Watkins at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Gov. Andy Beshear looks back at 3 achievements in 2022 and ahead to 1 challenge for 2023

Comments / 10

ValarieAnn
2d ago

instead of building a new hospital then u better be on the butts of hospitals like Lake cumberland regional hospital. they have the worst nursing staff not to mention they can't provide pillows, potty chairs, wheelchairs, water containers for there patients and not to mention feed u. I had to wait 2 hrs to get a cup of ice. I know this first hand cause I broke my leg

Reply
2
Related
fox56news.com

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
linknky.com

Need help or know someone who does? Here are some resources around NKY

Financial hardships can befall anyone. Northern Kentucky’s nonprofits and services aim to help residents gain access to basic needs while on their way back to stability. Below is a list of resources for Northern Kentucky residents. This story aims to help the community with resources and support they may not know are available in:
COVINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
SACRAMENTO, KY
wymt.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?

Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Here’s How the Evansville – Owensboro Area’s Gas Prices Compare to the National Average

With gas prices on the decline, many Tristate residents are wondering just how low those prices will go, and will it be enough to make a difference under the tree?. When Russia invaded Ukraine back in February, drivers in the United States saw the prices at the pump soar as the cost of oil increased. The national average for a gallon of gasoline rose to an all-time record high in June 2022, when it topped out at $5.016.
OWENSBORO, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy