Heavy showers possible overnight and into Friday morning
We are in for another damp and dreary night. A few scattered showers are possible, but better rain opportunities arrive during the early morning hours Friday. Some locations could see heavy showers overnight and into Friday morning. Low temperatures will remain in the 60s. While Friday morning starts with showers,...
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
Spotty showers on Thursday and a glimpse into your weekend forecast
Thursday brings yet another day of overcast skies, dreary conditions and spotty showers. It will be one of the drier days we've seen this week, with afternoon showers keeping to a minimum. This will allow high temperatures to climb to the mid-70s, with sticky and muggy conditions sticking around. If...
Two Alabama cities hit record highs on Friday
At least two Alabama cities had record high temperatures on Friday, according to data from the National Weather Service. Montgomery hit 81 degrees on Friday, breaking the old record of 79 degrees set in 1943. Tuscaloosa’s high of 76 degrees tied the record last reached in 1972. One place...
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
Gas prices continue to fall in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year has been hard on our wallets, especially at with inflation. Luckily, right before the holidays, prices have been easing up. AAA Alabama said the state hit an all-time record high for gas in 2022 as drivers saw prices at more than $4.60 a gallon.
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
ALBBAA launches Big Buck Photo Contest
The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) announced the launch of the 2022-2023 Big Buck Photo Contest this week. The photo contest, which takes place online, will run through Feb. 10, 2023, with any photo from the current hunting season – which began in November – being eligible for submission.
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One day after Alabama Power announced they were raising rates again, people still want to know why. We’re told residential customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a nearly 7 dollar rate hike. “These federal mandates and regulations with which...
RSV, flu and Covid-19 continue to pose risk in Alabama as holiday gatherings near
Three viruses are infecting people across the nation: influenza, RSV and Covid-19. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said cases of RSV and the flu have infected people earlier than normal in the southeastern region of the country. Usually, flu and RSV cases are highest in...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Covid-19 cases increasing in Alabama
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
10 Words That Should Be Banned In West Alabama
According to Merriam-Webster, the word of 2022 is... @ikedaniel7 #wordoftheyear ♬ original sound - Dallas. Yes, that's the word. For more on this, let's go to Essential Mastery:. *From Twitter/Essential Mastery. OK, this led me to think about some words that should be killed off as we head into...
Price of eggs skyrocketing
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to USDA data, the national average cost of a dozen eggs is over 3 dollars. That’s by far the most in the last decade. Across North Alabama, the average cost of a single egg is around 50 cents. That’s more than a year ago.
As Alabama fights flu outbreak, doctors share how you can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people get ready to head to holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the state of Alabama is looking at rising flu cases, which has local doctors very concerned. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 20 people have died as a result of the flu […]
