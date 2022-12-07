Read full article on original website
Matthews leads WVU over UAB in physical matchup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosted UAB Saturday evening for a basketball game at the WVU Coliseum. Instead, it got a physical prize fight between two hungry teams,. The Mountaineers (8-2) triumphed over the Blazers (7-2) 81-70 in a rematch of last season’s physical matchup in Birmingham. Bob Huggins squared off against former assistant Andy Kennedy for the fourth time, maintaining an undefeated record against the Blazer coach.
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
WVU, UAB square off as Huggins faces former assistant
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball continues its homestand on Saturday when the Mountaineers host UAB at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia aims to maintain its perfect home record after its most recent victory...
Wren Baker underlines importance of NIL “opportunities”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University brought Wren Baker on board to lead the institution to the cutting edge of the new name, image and likeness frontier. Baker, the university’s 13th director of athletics, described the current age of college athletics as “one of those paradigm-shifting evolutions” as schools across the country grapple with the changing landscape of college sports in the NIL age. Even Baker, who has seen NIL take root in athletics from its inception, is still learning how it works and how to reap its benefits.
Rimac named freshman All-American by The Athletic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time in as many seasons, a WVU offensive lineman has earned the title of freshman All-American from a national outlet. This time, it’s redshirt freshman Tomas Rimac who has been named an All-American by The Athletic. Rimac, a native of Brunswick, Ohio,...
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
