Premier Packing in Lynden was fined $7,000 for discharging fish skin and bones to the sanitary sewer system. This was the sixth time the business failed to screen fish tissue from its wastewater in six years. This is the first penalty issued to the business after years of warnings, notices and advice, according to Department of Ecology communications manager Scarlet Tang.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO