Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatcom-news.com
“Fill the Trailer” event today (Sat.) on Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A “Fill the Trailer” event is being held today, Saturday, December 10th, by the Ferndale Community Services Cooperative (FCSC) from 11am to 2pm at the Ferndale First Fed branch, 1860 Main Street. According to FCSC Board President Leela Nelson-Hollcroft, the event is to collect...
Where can I eat out on Christmas Day? These Whatcom restaurants are offering special meals
Don’t want to cook on Christmas Day? These local Bellingham restaurants will be open, and offering special breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
whatcom-news.com
Good Samaritans rescue 2 in overturned kayak off Point Whitehorn
BIRCH BAY, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of the boat launch near Birch Bay State Park due to a report of a juvenile and an adult who had been in the water after their kayak had overturned. Whatcom County Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Ben...
Tri-City Herald
Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer
Premier Packing in Lynden was fined $7,000 for discharging fish skin and bones to the sanitary sewer system. This was the sixth time the business failed to screen fish tissue from its wastewater in six years. This is the first penalty issued to the business after years of warnings, notices and advice, according to Department of Ecology communications manager Scarlet Tang.
knkx.org
Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court
Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
Seattle ranks as a top city for pastry lovers, where to find great pastries in Whatcom
These local Whatcom county bakeries and patisseries have delicious pastries for National Pastry day on Dec. 9.
‘By far the best restaurant.’ Poll finds the best happy hour menu in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best happy hour menu is also known for its cocktails and historic location.
thenorthernlight.com
Michael Harmon expected to become next city manager
Blaine City Council is expected to approve the employment contract of Michael Harmon as the next city manager. Harmon is the chief operating officer of an electric utility provider in Wyoming and former city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota. Harmon’s employment contract is on the agenda for the council meeting...
This Bellingham apartment building near Western will double in size
The neighborhood is largely student apartments with good walkability to Western and public transit.
License revoked for Bellingham caregiver accused of stabbing woman in his care
A caregiver cannot practice without certification and the state health department case management team had planned to review the incident.
thenorthernlight.com
Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff
Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
whatcom-news.com
Coast Guard crew pulls overturned kayaker from Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A US Coast GUARD (USCG) Bellingham crew rescued a 60-year-old kayaker from Bellingham Bay today, Saturday, December 10th. First responders were dispatched about 11:05am due to the report of a person in the water. USCG officials said the kayaker was paddling with 2 others near Fairhaven...
A multi-family apartment complex will be built on this Bellingham historic site
“In this instance in particular, a balance must be struck between preservation and the demands of infill, affordability and growth,” said Bellingham city planner Emy Scherrer.
whatcom-news.com
Data: Cases of flu-like illness in Whatcom County spiking higher, earlier in the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health are reporting earlier than normal significant increase in cases of influenza (flu) and influenza-related illness. While there has been 1 lab-confirmed influenza death and 1 influenza-like illness outbreak in a long-term...
KOMO News
Suspected bird flu outbreak leads to deaths of 700 birds around Skagit Bay
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is warning of a suspected avian influenza outbreak among waterfowl after more than 700 birds, most of them juvenile snow geese, were recently found dead around Skagit Bay. WDFW said Thursday that samples have been taken from the birds for testing for avian...
‘Tri-demic’ is hitting Whatcom hard. Here’s what health officials urge you to do
Concern over rapid rise in respiratory illnesses prompts health officials to issue joint statement .
whatcom-news.com
Mask wearing recommended by health officers and healthcare professionals across WA
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department published the following open letter from 12 county health officers and 25 healthcare professionals from across Washington State today, Friday, December 9th. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
lyndentribune.com
City of Lynden refines residential-facility stance
LYNDEN — With recovery residences no longer mentioned, the Lynden City Council on Monday passed yet another version of an interim zoning ordinance trying to state the city’s position on a thorny topic.
whatcom-news.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for higher elevations and valleys
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office forecasters issued a Winter Storm Warning early this morning, Friday, December 9th. The warning area includes the Cascade mountains and valleys in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. The warning statement forewarns of expected heavy snow between 4pm today to 4pm...
Comments / 0