Blaine, WA

“Fill the Trailer” event today (Sat.) on Main Street in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A “Fill the Trailer” event is being held today, Saturday, December 10th, by the Ferndale Community Services Cooperative (FCSC) from 11am to 2pm at the Ferndale First Fed branch, 1860 Main Street. According to FCSC Board President Leela Nelson-Hollcroft, the event is to collect...
FERNDALE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Whatcom businesses fined for dumping fish in the sewer

Premier Packing in Lynden was fined $7,000 for discharging fish skin and bones to the sanitary sewer system. This was the sixth time the business failed to screen fish tissue from its wastewater in six years. This is the first penalty issued to the business after years of warnings, notices and advice, according to Department of Ecology communications manager Scarlet Tang.
LYNDEN, WA
knkx.org

Residents face disenrollment, eviction in Nooksack tribal court

Early on a snowy morning, Michelle Roberts prepared for a hearing in tribal court. The stakes were high: The hearing could determine whether Roberts gets to keep the home she’s been living in for 15 years. But first she attended to her father – Michael Rabang. He lives across...
DEMING, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Michael Harmon expected to become next city manager

Blaine City Council is expected to approve the employment contract of Michael Harmon as the next city manager. Harmon is the chief operating officer of an electric utility provider in Wyoming and former city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota. Harmon’s employment contract is on the agenda for the council meeting...
BLAINE, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Coast Guard crew pulls overturned kayaker from Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A US Coast GUARD (USCG) Bellingham crew rescued a 60-year-old kayaker from Bellingham Bay today, Saturday, December 10th. First responders were dispatched about 11:05am due to the report of a person in the water. USCG officials said the kayaker was paddling with 2 others near Fairhaven...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham Police rescue baby found in freezing conditions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An infant found in freezing conditions was rescued by Bellingham Police officers. Court documents state that police were called after the child’s mother left her brother’s house in Bellingham on November 30th. The brother told officers that the woman was too intoxicated to care...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lyndentribune.com

City of Lynden refines residential-facility stance

LYNDEN — With recovery residences no longer mentioned, the Lynden City Council on Monday passed yet another version of an interim zoning ordinance trying to state the city’s position on a thorny topic.
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for higher elevations and valleys

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office forecasters issued a Winter Storm Warning early this morning, Friday, December 9th. The warning area includes the Cascade mountains and valleys in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. The warning statement forewarns of expected heavy snow between 4pm today to 4pm...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

