Crypto has come under intense scrutiny following the crash of FTX, a $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange. However, many remain unaware that cryptocurrency actually has a steep environmental cost. Here's everything you need to know: What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is not monitored by a centralized authority. It is based on blockchain technology. There are over 9,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, the top two being Bitcoin and Ethereum. Because the currency is decentralized, nobody monitors its value the way regular currency is monitored. Digital currency can be used to make some purchases; however, most people choose to invest in cryptocurrency, Forbes writes. Cryptocurrency transactions are...

29 MINUTES AGO