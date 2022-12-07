Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.
Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis
Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
White House reveals more free tests amid winter COVID plans
After a three-month hiatus, the administration is making four rapid virus tests available to all U.S. households.
The environmental cost of cryptocurrency
Crypto has come under intense scrutiny following the crash of FTX, a $32 billion cryptocurrency exchange. However, many remain unaware that cryptocurrency actually has a steep environmental cost. Here's everything you need to know: What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is not monitored by a centralized authority. It is based on blockchain technology. There are over 9,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, the top two being Bitcoin and Ethereum. Because the currency is decentralized, nobody monitors its value the way regular currency is monitored. Digital currency can be used to make some purchases; however, most people choose to invest in cryptocurrency, Forbes writes. Cryptocurrency transactions are...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Suspends Account Dedicated to Tracking Elon Musk's Private Jet
The Twitter account used to track billionaire Elon Musk's private jet was suspended as of Wednesday morning. The account, @elonjet, was run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney and had amassed more than half a million followers. It tracked Musk's location using publicly available flight data. Musk had claimed he...
NBC Los Angeles
New FTX CEO Is Getting Paid $1,300 an Hour, and Customers Will Foot the Bill
FTX CEO John Ray's go-to, three-person team has worked with him on at least three bankruptcies throughout the last three decades, including restructuring Enron in the early 2000s, Nortel in 2009 and Overseas Shipbuilding Group in 2014. Individually, the new FTX CEO will collect $1,300 hourly plus expenses for his...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day policy-setting meeting this week, starting Tuesday. It is expected to boost its benchmark rate by another half of a percentage point, following several three-quarter-point increases going back to June. Adding to the drama for markets, the government will release November's consumer price index reading, a keenly watched measure of inflation, on Tuesday. While the CPI print likely won't sway the Fed's voting members during the meeting, it could influence Chairman Jerome Powell's tone during his remarks Wednesday, Patti Domm writes for CNBC PRO. Read live markets updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough: Scientists Generate More Power Than Used to Create Reaction
On Tuesday, the head of the Department of Energy and other federal scientific leaders announced that a fusion reaction they ran at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved net energy, meaning the reaction generated more energy than was put in to initiate the reaction. It's the first time humankind has achieved this landmark.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Could Be Heading for a $175 Million Box Office Opening
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" is set to snare between $150 million and $175 million domestically during its opening weekend. The film, released by Disney, will have minimal competition until February and word of mouth could help the film hold on to lucrative premium screens like IMAX. "The...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Sells Another Huge Chunk of Tesla Shares
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold about 22 million more shares in his electric vehicle business, which were worth around $3.6 billion, according to a financial filing out Wednesday night. The transactions took place between Monday and Wednesday this week according to the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla...
NBC Los Angeles
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower After Fed's Rate Hike, Signals More Ahead
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years. The Hang Seng index fell 1.14%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component fell marginally and the Shanghai...
NBC Los Angeles
Musk's Twitter Reportedly Hasn't Paid Rent on Its Office Spaces for Weeks
In an effort to cut costs following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media company has stopped paying rent, according to a report from The New York Times. Twitter has not paid rent for its global offices or San Francisco headquarters in weeks, the report said, as...
NBC Los Angeles
European Union Reaches Landmark Agreement on a Pollution Tax for Imports
The CBAM is a significant cog in the EU's broader goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the year 2030, compared to 1990. It will cover a range of goods and sectors such as electricity, fertilizers, aluminium, cement, steel and iron. It has also been broadened...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Launches a Big Update That Makes Your iPhone Backups More Secure. Here's How to Turn It on
Advanced Data Protection for iCloud is an end-to-end encryption setting that offers Apple's highest level of cloud data security. If you opt-in, Apple Photos, Notes, and iCloud backups will only be accessible to you. Once you set up Advanced Data Protection, you're responsible for recovering your data in the event...
Comments / 0