Richmond Association of Realtors welcomes new leaders

RAR President Kristin Beran Krupp

The Richmond Association of Realtors held its annual installation reception at the Westin Richmond Hotel Dec. 7 to formalize its 2023 leadership.

The ceremony welcomed new RAR and Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service President Kristin Beran Krupp (of The Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville), as well as the newly elected members of the RAR/CVR MLS Boards of Directors.

“I’m honored to be elected as the incoming president of RAR and CVRMLS,” said Krupp, “My passion for coaching and developing teams boosts my excitement to work and serve these organizations.”

Joining Krupp in leading the Association and CVR ­MLS in 2023 will be RAR President-Elect Joan Dorsey with Long & Foster Realtors, CVR MLS President-Elect Steve Overgard with Weichert Brockwell & Associates, RAR/CVR MLS Vice President Shanna Story with Parr & Abernathy Realty, Inc., and Immediate Past President of RAR/CVR MLS Dare Tulloch with Exp Realty.

The newly elected RAR and CVR MLS Board of Directors members are: Jenn Cox, Melissa Grohowski, Joy Harris-Cobb, Daphne MacDougall, Stephanie Prentice, and Scott Shaheen. They will join the returning board members Rhonda Carroll, Jenni Comer, Blake Eudailey, Dakia Knight, Scott McClaine, Heather Placer Mull, Monica Rawles, Jennifer Resnick, Karen Smith, and John VanderSyde.

