Richmond Association of Realtors welcomes new leaders

Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
RAR President Kristin Beran Krupp

The Richmond Association of Realtors held its annual installation reception at the Westin Richmond Hotel Dec. 7 to formalize its 2023 leadership.

The ceremony welcomed new RAR and Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service President Kristin Beran Krupp (of The Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville), as well as the newly elected members of the RAR/CVR MLS Boards of Directors.

“I’m honored to be elected as the incoming president of RAR and CVRMLS,” said Krupp, “My passion for coaching and developing teams boosts my excitement to work and serve these organizations.”

Joining Krupp in leading the Association and CVR ­MLS in 2023 will be RAR President-Elect Joan Dorsey with Long & Foster Realtors, CVR MLS President-Elect Steve Overgard with Weichert Brockwell & Associates, RAR/CVR MLS Vice President Shanna Story with Parr & Abernathy Realty, Inc., and Immediate Past President of RAR/CVR MLS Dare Tulloch with Exp Realty.

The newly elected RAR and CVR MLS Board of Directors members are: Jenn Cox, Melissa Grohowski, Joy Harris-Cobb, Daphne MacDougall, Stephanie Prentice, and Scott Shaheen. They will join the returning board members Rhonda Carroll, Jenni Comer, Blake Eudailey, Dakia Knight, Scott McClaine, Heather Placer Mull, Monica Rawles, Jennifer Resnick, Karen Smith, and John VanderSyde.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.

RICHMOND, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com

