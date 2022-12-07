Read full article on original website
Quick Hits: Huggins praises Matthews, WVU’s defense vs. UAB
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite a bit to say after his team’s win over UAB. Kennedy’s Blazers gave the Mountaineers a run for their money at the WVU Coliseum, but in the end, West Virginia held them off to prevent a revenge win in Morgantown. UAB threw everything they had at WVU — full-court defense, physical play, even a conference player of the year — but the Mountaineers held strong and earned their eighth win of the campaign.
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
Hot-shooting West Virginia welcomes Jelly Walker, UAB
West Virginia will aim to continue its sharp shooting on Saturday when it hosts UAB in the second contest of their four-game homestand in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (7-2) shot a blistering 55.2 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent from 3-point range in an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night.
No. 5 UConn tops LIU, is unbeaten ahead of Big East play
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Donovan Clingan keeps raising the bar with each game in his first season with UConn. The 7-foot-2 center had a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 UConn over Long Island University 114-61 on Saturday. It was Clingan’s second double-double of...
Wren Baker underlines importance of NIL “opportunities”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University brought Wren Baker on board to lead the institution to the cutting edge of the new name, image and likeness frontier. Baker, the university’s 13th director of athletics, described the current age of college athletics as “one of those paradigm-shifting evolutions” as schools across the country grapple with the changing landscape of college sports in the NIL age. Even Baker, who has seen NIL take root in athletics from its inception, is still learning how it works and how to reap its benefits.
The ‘Cline Twins’ are Touring West Virginia with Landau
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The incredibly talented, Cline Twins, stopped by Good Day at 4 to blow our minds with some impressive stunts. The identical twins were semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, where they wowed the crowd with their unique hocky skills. The duo is currently touring West...
You can only get this Wendy’s breakfast item in Indiana
INDIANA (WXIN) — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is...
Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low
TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
