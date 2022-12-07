Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
Virginia in Line for No. 1 AP Ranking After Houston and Texas Losses
With losses to No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas, UVA could be No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday for the first time since 2018
Burnt Orange Nation
The biggest Texas needs in the transfer portal
The transfer portal opened for business earlier this week and since then it has been non-stop action as schools and players alike look to improve their current status. What used to be a period of down time prior to bowl games has now turned to one of the most hectic times of the year between the transfer portal and the early signing period. Coaching staffs now have to have a good pulse on their remaining high school targets as well as guys who are in the portal (or who could potentially end up in the portal).
Longhorns Chris Beard Says Arkansas-Pine Bluff Has 'Our Full Attention'
The Texas Longhorns will look to avoid being the third Big 12 team this season that Arkansas-Pine Bluff nearly upsets on the road.
Star Longhorns Trio To Skip Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns will reportedly be without arguably their three best players for the Alamo Bowl against Washington
Steve Sarkisian Names Texas QB2 For Alamo Bowl
The Longhorns have a settled on a backup quarterback after losing Hudson Card to the transfer portal.
It’s a whole new ballgame this time for No. 1 Texas against Ohio State
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are one win away from making their 14th appearance in the NCAA volleyball semifinals. The top-seeded Longhorns take on Ohio State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gregory Gym, a team they’ve beaten twice this season — except it was four months ago in the first two games of the […]
jerryratcliffe.com
Scattershooting: UVA-Houston could make history; hoops recruiting update; other golden nuggets
Scattershooting around UVA and the ACC, while thinking of the possibility of a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup on Dec. 17 …. Possible? Yes. Probable? Who knows. If No. 1 Houston can get past No. 8 Alabama (3 p.m. Saturday in Houston), and if No. 3 Virginia is voted into the AP’s No. 2 slot in the new poll come Monday (present No. 2 Texas lost this past week to Illlinois), then the Dec. 17 battle at John Paul Jones Arena would be historic.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
Longhorns Facing a 'College Football Playoff' Team at Alamo Bowl vs. Washington, Says Sarkisian
The Texas Longhorns will get quite the end-of-season test when they face the Washington Huskies in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
What’s the secret sauce behind P. Terry’s Texas growth?
As the local burger chain gears up for its 29th location, P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver said the business is constantly working 14 months out to prep for new locations — with the Houston metro on the company's horizon.
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
VHSL State Final Preview: Madison vs. Freedom
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday, Madison and Freedom-Woodbridge will compete in the VHSL Class 6 state final in football. The Warhawks come in on an eleven-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles come in 14-0 and the heavy favorites. Jake Rohm previewed the match up with Washington Post reporter Spencer […]
highlandernews.com
Dot-com takes closer look inside Burnet County's 'castle'
‘The stunning building in Burnet, Texas that looks just like Hogwarts’. Did you know you could visit the wizarding world right here in the Lone Star State?. One of the most impressive castles in Texas, Falkenstein Castle, looks. exactly like Hogwarts. It's available on Airbnb, so you and up to...
What is the most legendary dessert in Texas? The answer will definitely make you go bananas
When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?
Local Elections Pit Old Austin Versus New
This year’s municipal elections in Austin are an apt case study of a generational and ideological conflict that has become central to urban politics in America’s largest and fastest-growing cities. In races across Austin, where the median home price is now north of $600,000, younger candidates calling for changes to the city’s notoriously restrictive zoning code to allow for more housing have faced off against older challengers more reluctant to change the “character” of established single-family neighborhoods.
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
Comments / 0