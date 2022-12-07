Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”

Read full article on original website
Eric Ivey
3d ago
jake should fight guys his own size, even Anderson looked smaller, jake should call out light heavyweights
Edward Blair
2d ago
jake just another con that people are falling for...he will never fight a real boxer
Sylvester Harding
2d ago
D C I think you should fight him ..Point Blank Period. get Uncle Dana on board..get your cardio up and get finish this ish
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett promises to ‘pimp slap’ Jake Paul if he attends UFC 282: ‘I’ll assault him’
Jake Paul should steer clear of T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) if he wants to stay out of trouble. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, rising British Lightweight star, Paddy Pimblett, takes on veteran, Jared Gordon. Ahead of the appearance, however, Pimblett became a target for the YouTuber-turned boxer. Paul challenged Pimblett to spar with him for $1 million after “The Baddy” claimed Paul’s matches have been fixed. The potential sparring session has yet to take place and likely won’t at his juncture.
Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler. “I think at this point he’ll...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
MMAmania.com
Video: Paddy Pimblett, Ilia Topuria nearly come to blows at UFC 282 presser, security intervenes
Lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett and Featherweight phenom, Ilia Topuria, are both competing at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett will go to war with Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 co-main event. Further...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
Manny Pacquiao says his return to the ring will provide homes for 80 families in need
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring Saturday against DK Yoo and said 100% of the proceeds will help families in need.
Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Jared Gordon “twice in five minutes” in 2018
Ahead of his co-main event showing at UFC 282 with Jared Gordon, Paddy Pimblett claims he submitted Gordon “twice in five minutes” when the pair rolled together in 2018. Although taking nothing away from an event that happened in 2018 at the Blue Basement in the Renzo Gracie Academy, Pimblett is confident he can handle Gordon on the feet and if the fight hits the canvas.
Boxing Insider
Manny Pacquiao Says Floyd Mayweather “Scared To Death” Of Rematch
“He’s scared to death,” Manny Pacquiao has said to FightHype, “that’s my analysis on him.” The legendary fighter is speaking of Floyd Mayweather, who he claims has no interest in facing him in a rematch of their 2015 superfight. Although he officially retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas back in 2021, Pacquiao sounds in the interview like he may be seriously considering a comeback. Since losing his bid for the Filipino Presidency, the now 43 year old Pacquiao has been keeping fit, playing basketball and regularly hitting the gym. This weekend, he’s facing martial artist DK Yoo in a South Korean exhibition bout to earn money for charity.
CBS Sports
Jermell Charlo next fight: Undisputed super welterweight champion to defend against Tim Tszyu in January
Jermell Charlo is ready for his first defense as undisputed super welterweight champion. Charlo is set to face Tim Tszyu on Jan. 28, in Las Vegas, Nevada, setting up the first big fight announced for 2023. The bout will air live on Showtime. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KO) is the son...
Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan: LIVE round-by-round updates, results, full coverage
Welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford will defend his belt against David Avanesyan on pay-per-view Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. The main portion of the show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the broadcast. Boxing Junkie will post round-by-round...
Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation
Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
Sean Strickland wants James Krause exiled from UFC: 'They should close down his gym' if guilty in betting scandal
LAS VEGAS – Sean Strickland doesn’t think James Krause should get an inch of leeway if an ongoing investigation proves him guilty of impropriety with MMA betting. Strickland, a UFC middleweight contender who is never hesitant to speak his mind, admits he doesn’t know all the finer details of the situation involving Krause. However, he knows enough to recognize the GLORY MMA head coach is in some serious hot water.
Michael Chandler confident Conor McGregor 'car-crash' fight happens after Dana White's comments
LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler is more confident than ever that the next time he steps in the octagon, Conor McGregor will be the man standing opposite him. Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC), a former three-time Bellator lightweight champion and UFC title challenger, has been pushing to be the man who welcomes McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to competition for more than a year. It hasn’t materialized to this point as “The Notorious” tries to rebound from a broken leg in his July 2021 trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, but a notable progression happened this week.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White still wants ‘Notorious’ comeback fight in 2023
Conor McGregor may look like a Welterweight these days, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is still looking to match him up against a Lightweight when he eventually returns in 2023. That’s according to a new yet-to-be released interview from ESPN MMA between Brett Okamoto and UFC President, Dana White. ESPN...
UFC 282 Results: Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis. Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
UFC 282 Results: Ilia Topuria submits Bryce Mitchell in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a featherweight matchup between Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria. Mitchell (15-0 MMA) enters the contest sporting a perfect record of 6-0 inside of the Octagon. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a win over Edson Barboza in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 272 event.
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
