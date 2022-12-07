Read full article on original website
Virgo Gambill Architects Merges with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture
McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture is pleased to announce that Virgo Gambill Architects became part of McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS) effective December 7, 2022. This acquisition makes the eighth Southeast office and second office in Georgia for McMillan Pazdan Smith; a regional, studio-based architecture, planning, and advisory services firm headquartered in South Carolina.
Hometown History: Redcliffe Plantation WEB
A look at the history of Redcliffe Plantation and the people who lived and worked there.
Richmond County virtual students get chance to be hands-on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s eSchool offered students some face-to-face fun for its ‘in-person’ STEAM day. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The virtual school is teaching 6th through 12th grade online. They had learning experiments, including building bottle rockets, towers, bridges, and...
Aiken County is investigating a fatal drive-by shooting
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway for a drive-by shooting that happened Friday night in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and South Carolina Law enforcement are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a death on the 1400 block of Redd St. NW, Aiken.
A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes...
Accident slows traffic at intersection of Washington and Columbia Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An accident with injuries is slowing traffic at the intersection of Washington Road and Columbia Road. According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. They say one eastbound lane of Washington Road is closed while police investigate. Use caution if you have...
Crash blocks one lane at Columbia and Washington Roads
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Columbia and Washington Roads. According to Dispatch the call came in at 6:16 Friday morning. Only minor injuries reported. Motorists should expect delays or find an alternate route.
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia event held in Burke County
(BURKE COUNTY, GA) - It's stressful for students as they try to figure out what they want to do with their lives. In Burke County, students got a chance to check out some interesting jobs, that are in high demand. The “Be Pro, Be Proud Georgia” Initiative focuses on changing...
Special primary in Augusta lacks voter interest
Early voting continues for the special primary for state house District 129, but voter interest is lagging.
Augusta officials work to repair damages at Riverwalk, man files lawsuit after claiming being injured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta officials are working to repair damages on the Augusta Riverwalk. The Riverwalk is one of Augusta’s main attractions, but a man is suing the city claiming it’s not safe. In the lawsuit against Augusta Richmond County Parks and Recreation and its director, the man claims he fell on uneven and loose bricks at the Riverwalk […]
Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road caused one westbound lane to close Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. As of 8:21 a.m., lanes have been cleared, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
Aiken man killed in drive-by shooting, coroner says
AIKEN, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released new details about a Friday night shooting, including the name of a man who was killed. According to Deputy Coroner April Cody, her office, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and state agents are investigating the death of 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr.
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and 3 commissioners recognized as their service ends
After years of serving Augusta three commissioners and Mayor Davis reach their last meeting, and are recognized
Downtown Augusta rolls out Christmas parade, store decorations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can get in the holiday spirit at the Augusta Christmas parade this weekend to help families of critically ill and injured children. The 2022 parade’s proceeds and donations go directly to help families in need at the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta. The donations will help the families stay in the house during the holiday season while household members are being treated.
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
Commissioners react to pedestrian bridge lawsuit
The new pedestrian bridge and its plaques recognizing Jefferson Davis are now under a legal cloud.
1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules for adult nightclubs
Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden City. Augusta commission approves less restrictive rules …. Augusta commissioners are relaxing the rules for strip clubs clearing the way for lap dances to be legal in the Garden...
