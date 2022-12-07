AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can get in the holiday spirit at the Augusta Christmas parade this weekend to help families of critically ill and injured children. The 2022 parade’s proceeds and donations go directly to help families in need at the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta. The donations will help the families stay in the house during the holiday season while household members are being treated.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO