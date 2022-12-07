ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to deputies, Campagna was arrested six days prior for Trespassing.
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’...
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he attempted to pass a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley, who was traveling in the opposite direction.
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 8th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too. Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.
