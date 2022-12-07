Read full article on original website
Early morning attempted vehicle burglary alarms homeowner; Sterlington Police searching for suspect
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 9, 2022, the Sterlington Police Department was informed that an attempted burglary incident took place in the community. According to police, the suspect was seen in a security camera video attempting to open the doors of the homeowner’s vehicle before walking away from the premises. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a gray backpack.
West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing Monroe flea market
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
Monroe Police responds to shooting on Park Avenue; 2 victims suffer non-life-threatening injuries
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently on at the scene of a shooting that took place on the 500 block of Park Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, two victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any knowledge...
Monroe Whataburger employees see man acting erratic in parking lot; suspect arrested for drug offenses
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2022, at 10:56 AM, Monroe Police were called to Whataburger located on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a male subject acting erratic and moving from the front seat to the back seat of a vehicle. Once police arrived at the establishment, they made contact with the suspect, 42-year-old William Anthony Delahoussaye III, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Lexus vehicle.
Arrest warrants land West Monroe woman in jail for several drug offenses and other charges, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, 36-year-old Zerrae M. Pratt.
Monroe man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to deputies, Campagna was arrested six days prior for Trespassing.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts annual “Santa Claus Patrol”
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has started conducting its annual “Santa Claus Patrol.” Deputies will wear plain clothes and drive unmarked vehicles to frequent retail stores and parking lots busy with holiday shoppers. According to a release from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s...
Calhoun woman dies in fatal crash, authorities confirm
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, shortly after 11:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 80 west of Laney Crocker Road. Authorities confirmed that the crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Samantha F. Simon of Calhoun, La. Authorities’...
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark. Authorities learned that 41-year-old Charles E. Sellers was driving a 2007 Honda on Highway 167 when he attempted to pass a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck, driven by 53-year-old Marcus L. Tankersley, who was traveling in the opposite direction.
State Champs: Destrehan captures D1 non-select title with 17-10 win over Ruston
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Holding off Ruston in another nail-biter state title game, the Destrehan Wildcats won the Division I Non-Select championship Friday night at the Caesar’s Superdome. The Wildcats’ 17-10 victory went down to the wire, as quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr., scored a 29-yard, go-ahead touchdown run...
ULM Foundation receives $100K donation to create the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 30, 2022, the family of the late Tex Kilpatrick donated $100,000 to the ULM Foundation for the creation of the Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology. The Tex Kilpatrick Endowed Professorship in Kinesiology was created by a donation of $80,000 from the Kilpatrick...
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, December 8th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too. Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.
