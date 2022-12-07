WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A foggy and misty morning today, and rather warm too. Today, daytime highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, which again are well above the average for this time of year. Rather breezy conditions also continue throughout the day with sustained wind speeds of 5-15 mph, a gust of about 20 mph can’t be ruled out. Rain stays limited, but there is a slight chance for showers to develop overnight.

