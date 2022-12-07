ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

A record number of kids participate in Shop with a Cop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christmas became a little bit brighter for some kids in Jefferson County Saturday. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted it’s annual Shop with a Cop. The morning started at the Public Safety Building where more than 60 kids, a record number, were paired...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Freezin’ for a reason!

TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A group gathered Friday morning along the 43-degree St. Lawrence River to make a splash. The jump, which included a dip in the water by Santa Claus himself, is to promote and raise money for the Thousand Islands River Santa Festival in Alexandria Bay next weekend.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Raising funds during blood drive

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives. The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center. Organizers said $300 would be donated to...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Smykla, 99, of Hill Top Towers, died early Friday morning, December 9, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County Residence at the Ellis Farm where she was under the great care of nurses and staff since the end of October. Mrs. Smykla was born...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s Division of Human Rights is weighing in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School, including one where students spelled out the ‘n-word’ on the gym floor. Investigators say there’s “probable cause” that the district discriminated against two students based...
HEUVELTON, NY
informnny.com

Ornament concert scheduled for Dec. 10 in Watertown canceled

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ornament performance presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, originally scheduled for Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a date next year. Event organizers said the performance has been canceled due to the illness of...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

WPBS Holiday Auction underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - WPBS is holding its annual Holiday Auction. Development director Deborah Bleier says bidding is underway. The auction began airing Thursday night. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. You can check out the items and register to bid at wpbstv.org/auction.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Patrick Wiley, 70, Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Our dad died December 7th. He was not perfect for all, but he was perfect for us. He was tough and gentle, proud and honest, loving and hard, and he was all of these things at once. He was a hard worker but knew when it was time to relax and have a beer, or maybe a Beam.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr., 87, of Glenfield

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
GLENFIELD, NY
wwnytv.com

Theresa to host holiday parade Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a first for Theresa: a light-the-night parade for the holidays. The streets were quiet Friday, but Saturday evening things will kick off. The Theresa Small Business Coalition will be hosting its first-ever “Light the Night” parade. Jezi’s Cafe will be giving...
THERESA, NY
wwnytv.com

Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
BROWNVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

WWII Veteran celebrates his 100th Birthday

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - It’s official, WWII Veteran Robert Ingersoll has now lived through an entire century. Despite that, he says having a three digit age doesn’t feel much different. “Never realized anything. Just whatever happens happens,” said Ingersoll. Ingersoll was drafted into the navy after...
GLENFIELD, NY
wwnytv.com

DPAO holiday concert rescheduled

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building. The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling...
WATERTOWN, NY
rochesterregional.org

Dr Howland Joins SLH Emergency Departments

POTSDAM, NY – Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician Todd Howland, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s medical team and will be providing emergency care at Canton-Potsdam, Gouverneur, and Massena hospitals. Dr. Howland previously served as the Emergency Department Medical Director at Massena Memorial Hospital as a locum physician...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country this Saturday

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - North Country communities continue to celebrate the holiday season. Theresa is where the Theresa Small Business Coalition hosted its first-ever “Light the Night” parade, from the village’s water tower to its gazebo. And in Cape Vincent, the village held it’s annual Christmas...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: 2006 snowmobiling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to December 2006 when we got a blast of snow just in time to go from hunting season to snowmobiling season. Watch the story by then-reporter Andrea Friedman on Friday on 7 News...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
WATERTOWN, NY

