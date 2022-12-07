Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
linknky.com
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is “blowing a huge hole in KY’s revenue stream.”. But, others argue that...
spectrumnews1.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
Beshear: No plans for higher office, running for re-election
In a one-on-one conversation, LEX 18 spoke with Gov. Beshear to discuss the upcoming election while reflecting on some of the biggest challenges of the past year.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits cut in half starting in January, other changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overhaul of Kentucky's unemployment system goes into effect next month, with benefits being cut nearly in half. But opinion is divided on whether the result will be positive. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks -- or...
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
KFVS12
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
wevv.com
New sales tax could raise utility bills for some Kentucky property owners
A new sales tax bill going into effect on January 1st has some people in the Bluegrass State worried about this will impact their wallets. Beginning in 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 will become law. It changes how many different services are taxed across the Commonwealth, including residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.
wymt.com
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
WLKY.com
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
WKYT 27
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
