Kentucky State

Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax

With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and eastern...
Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history also comes with what is likely the most generous corporate subsidy the state has ever offered. Officials on Thursday gave final approval to a $250 million contribution of public money to BlueOval SK, the joint venture of Ford...
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
Kentucky awarded $5.8M for “Internet for All” funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8M to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth. The grant comes after the state applied for and was awarded the funding through...
New sales tax could raise utility bills for some Kentucky property owners

A new sales tax bill going into effect on January 1st has some people in the Bluegrass State worried about this will impact their wallets. Beginning in 2023, Kentucky House Bill 8 will become law. It changes how many different services are taxed across the Commonwealth, including residential utility services to any place other than your primary residence.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kentucky

Kentucky’s landscape is varied with the Appalachian Mountains on the east and the Ohio River on the north. The Mississippi River flows along the western border and the massive Kentucky Lake is on the southern border crossing into Tennessee. Other pristine lakes, both good sized and smaller, dot the bluegrass state creating habitats for wildlife and recreation areas for people. When it comes to the deepest lakes, the biggest lakes are often the deepest but not always. Kentucky Lake, Lake Cumberland and Lake Barkley are the three biggest lakes in Kentucky but are they the deepest? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Kentucky!
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
WATCH: In 2021, lightning illuminated massive tornado in Kentucky

SACRAMENTO, Ky. — Back in December of 2021, nearly 20 tornadoes hit Kentucky. A massive one was caught on camera in Sacramento, Kentucky. The video, taken by Eddie Knight, shows the tornado that was occasionally illuminated by lightning flashes. Knight told CNN that he thought the tornado was coming right at them. His home was not hit.
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
