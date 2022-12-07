(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash that happened in Raisinville Township Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced.The incident happened at about 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7on South Custer Road, west of Dixon Road.Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that Shane D. Shobey of Dundee was driving a gray 2018 Chevrolet Sonic westbound on S. Custer Road when his car crossed the center line and left the roadway. The vehicle traveled westbound in the south side ditch, driving over a culvert. This caused the vehicle to become airborne and crash a second time before coming to a stop.Police say that the airbags in Shobey's car had already been deployed after being involved in traffic crash just moments before. The previous crash happened on South Custer Road near Carrington Boulevard, in Monroe Township.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 734-240-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

