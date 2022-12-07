Read full article on original website
AshyCracker
7d ago
Strickland is keeping his antics up because he knows it will get him votes. He loves screaming about freedom as long as it suits his personal agenda. He sure knows how to play his "victim" card....
Reply(2)
12
Gail Tefft
6d ago
No one is above the law, and he has been willingly breaking it for two years, own admission. BTW, Main reasons for ABC shut downs are either violations of liquor distribution and/or lack of payment of TAXES! This story is absurd, as his troubles are not Covid restrictions now, but what choices he made during the height of a global pandemic, that were not in agreement with the laws of the commonwealth when crimes committed.
Reply(2)
11
Chris Parker
7d ago
That's what happens when you sell liquor with no liquor license! 🤔🥴
Reply(4)
9
Related
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders gets liquor license reinstated
A restaurant in Fredericksburg, Virginia will soon be able to serve alcohol to customers again after having its liquor license suspended by ABC back in November. Effective Dec. 23, 2022, the Virginia ABC is reinstating the mixed beverage and wine and beer licenses of Gourmeltz. This reinstatement comes after Virginia...
'Right Help, Right Now’ | Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces plan to transform Virginia's behavioral health system
VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a three-year plan that he says will transform the commonwealth's behavioral health system. The plan is called 'Right Help, Right Now" and it will be a six-pillar approach to address Virginia's behavioral health challenges, encompassing crisis care, law enforcement burden, substance use disorder support, behavioral health workforce and service delivery innovation.
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSET
Youngkin launches Temporary Detention Order task force as VA wait times rise to 43 hours
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the launch of a major initiative to end the Temporary Detention Order (TDO) crisis. Youngkin said the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force brings together government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners to address the crisis facing people with TDOs who are waiting for behavioral health services.
royalexaminer.com
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
WSET
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks, including one in Bedford Co.
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday. Parents at those 12 schools filed a lawsuit in February to challenge an executive order from Gov. Glenn...
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
WSLS
Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
NBC 29 News
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,722 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 11,188 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,169,118 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,598 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,464 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
DMV braces for impending ice storm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the region’s first winter storm of the year. The big concern this time is ice. Crews have been laying down salt and brine since Tuesday night. Virginia. In Virginia, VDOT crews started loading up with “abrasives” (think salt,...
WSLS
Governor Glenn Youngkin launches Task Force to address temporary detention order crisis
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking a step toward improving the timely placement and care of individuals under temporary detention orders. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, which Youngkin announced on Monday, will bring government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners together to address the TDO crisis.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces results of Virginia Agriculture & Forestry impact study
(WSET) — During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia's...
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
Richmond restaurant tests new 3.5-day work week
The Cocky Rooster has switched to a 3.5-day work week for its full-time employees, owners Brett Diehl and Luke Phillips said.
Head of private Powhatan Catholic school resigns amid parent volunteer assault investigation
The head of The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School — a private, Catholic school in Powhatan County — resigned from her position during an ongoing investigation into the assault of a juvenile female student.
Gov. Youngkin announces special election for seat held by late Congressman Donald McEachin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the date for the special election to replace the late state representative A Donald McEachin.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Christian group denied service at Virginia restaurant over religious views
The head of a conservative Christian group in Virginia is speaking out after members of her organization were turned away from a restaurant based solely on their religious views. Victoria Cobb, president of the non-profit Christian lobbying organization Family Foundation of Virginia, told Fox News Digital that several members of her group were scheduled to hold a private event at a side room at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia when they received a call an hour and a half before the reservation saying their reservation had been canceled. The reason given for the cancelation, according to Cobb, was that a member...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 35