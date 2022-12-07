ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

AshyCracker
7d ago

Strickland is keeping his antics up because he knows it will get him votes. He loves screaming about freedom as long as it suits his personal agenda. He sure knows how to play his "victim" card....

Gail Tefft
6d ago

No one is above the law, and he has been willingly breaking it for two years, own admission. BTW, Main reasons for ABC shut downs are either violations of liquor distribution and/or lack of payment of TAXES! This story is absurd, as his troubles are not Covid restrictions now, but what choices he made during the height of a global pandemic, that were not in agreement with the laws of the commonwealth when crimes committed.

Chris Parker
7d ago

That's what happens when you sell liquor with no liquor license! 🤔🥴

