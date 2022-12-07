ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville, LA

cenlanow.com

LA Trooper kills man after chase on I-10 near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic stop that escalated into a trooper shooting and killing the car driver. According to LSP investigators, 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro allegedly led troopers on a high speed chase on the I-10 westbound, near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, Thursday (Dec 8).
cenlanow.com

Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
kalb.com

Bunkie Missing Person: Johnny Campbell

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: Johnny Campbell. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact BPD at 318-346-2664.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA

Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
NOLA.com

Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison

In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
