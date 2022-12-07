Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
LA Trooper kills man after chase on I-10 near Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a traffic stop that escalated into a trooper shooting and killing the car driver. According to LSP investigators, 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro allegedly led troopers on a high speed chase on the I-10 westbound, near the Washington Street exit in Baton Rouge, Thursday (Dec 8).
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
brproud.com
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
cenlanow.com
Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck
CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafayette County (Lafayette County, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. The accident happened at I-10W MM100 at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles. Authorities claim that one of the vehicles collided with an unoccupied, stalled vehicle, causing the collision.
kalb.com
Bunkie Missing Person: Johnny Campbell
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person: Johnny Campbell. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Campbell, please contact BPD at 318-346-2664.
Driver in critical condition after striking unoccupied vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette
UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.: All lanes have reopened on I-10 westbound near MP100 following a two-vehicle crash. Delays are approximately 6 miles, police said. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 (westbound) at mm 100, near the Ambassador Caffery exit. Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. when […]
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
Lafayette Police locates over $267K in cocaine, one arrested
Lafayette Police Department Narcotic Agents conducted an investigation in Nov., finding two and a half kilos of illegal substances.
cenlanow.com
Two Good Samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are praising two Good Samaritans for jumping into action and saving a family of four from a near-drowning incident. The members of the family are thankful to be alive, after a frightening crash that ended with their vehicle submerged underwater...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
Lafayette police say to expect delays while the crash is being handled.
Lafayette Police investigate suspicious death of two people
Lafayette Police Investigators are investigating the discovery of a suspicious death of two people in a residence in the 200 block of Woodrow Street.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lafayette, LA
Lafayette is a vibrant city in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana, and is widely known as the happiest city in the country. Nestled in the south-central portion of the state, Lafayette is the biggest city in Lafayette Parish. Lafayette is located in the beautiful Acadiana area and boasts a lively culture influenced...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
Woman wants to bring safety awareness after she experiences stalking in Walmart while shopping
A Carencro woman wants to bring awareness to being safe when shopping alone in stores after she says she was stalked while shopping at Walmart.
kadn.com
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office inform elderly about scam/fraud-prevention tips
St. Landry Parish, La (KADN)- Vendors filled the Yambilee building in Opelousas with information to help senior citizens keep up with their finances. "It's about a sixty percent rate higher than the elderly get scammed." says. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Guidroz tells NEWS15 the goal was to keep...
NOLA.com
Men convicted of killing UL student Lee Long Jr. sentenced to prison
In the moments before three men convicted in the shooting death of University of Louisiana at Lafayette student Lee Long Jr. were sentenced to prison on Friday, Long's family members described the loss that befell them after his death. The grief hits each time they pass his bedroom, which still...
Comments / 0