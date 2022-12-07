Read full article on original website
NDUS looking to tweak Governor Burgum’s budget plan
North Dakota higher ed leaders say they are generally pleased with the governor’s proposed budget for the 2023-25 biennium with one exception…salaries. Burgum has outlined pay hikes of 6% in the first year of the budget and 4% in year two. During an NDUS Board meeting this week...
ND medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022
The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed...
ND gas prices slip below $3 in GF & Fargo
The average gas price in Grand Forks and Fargo has dropped below $3 a gallon. Today’s average, according to AAA, is $2.99. The last time motorists paid a lower average was in October 2021. Six months ago the average hit a record high of $4.74 in the Fargo metro area.
