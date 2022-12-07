ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

gowatertown.net

Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery

BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies

The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges

A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
CROOKSTON, MN
lptv.org

Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive

Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
FOSSTON, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
BEMIDJI, MN

