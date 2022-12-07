Read full article on original website
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home series
Women's Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to host Bemidji State in home series
gowatertown.net
Arrest made in Minnesota bank robbery
BEMIDJI, MINN. – Police in Bemidji have made an arrest of a suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday afternoon. Officers say the white man in a Fed-Ex jacket robbed a Wells Fargo bank and fled on foot. Authorities were asking for the public’s help locating a Chevy Equinox that witnesses said the suspect got into while fleeing police.
lptv.org
Former Beltrami County Employee Suspected of Felony Theft Dies
The man suspected of using Beltrami County funds without authorization to purchase hundreds of items valued at about $146,000 has died. The Beltrami County Attorney’s Office announced today that charges against Ronald Anthony Pula have been dismissed due to his death. Pula, the former Beltrami County Management of Information...
Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail
Police say a person who was being held at Beltrami County Jail has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, with the person found by staff "attempting to take their own life." The individual was treated by...
Minnesota woman who pointed gun at officer sentenced to 10 years in prison
A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at an police after leading them on a pursuit. Shequoya Basswood, 20, was shot several times after she pointed a handgun at Mahnomen County Deputy Dakota Czerny following a chase in March. Per an investigation, Czerny...
lptv.org
Former Beltrami Co. Employee Facing Felony Fraud, Theft Charges
A former Beltrami County employee is facing allegations of felony theft and fraud. According to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office, on December 6 county prosecutors filed a criminal complaint against 64-year-old Ronald Pula of Bemidji. Pula, the former Management of Information Services head, is facing 14 counts of felony thefts, financial transaction card fraud and receiving stolen property.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 8, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Public Nuisance. Benjamin Parker III, 47, of East Grand Forks, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violating Registration Requirements or Intentionally Providing False Information. Dylan Tyler Johnson, 22, of Climax, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire...
lptv.org
Fosston Schools Compete for a Cause with Holiday Food Drive
Attempting to eliminate hunger in a community can be a large and daunting task, but that’s exactly what students at both Magelssen Elementary and Fosston High School are trying to face-off against with their Holiday Food Drive. “We’re bringing in a bunch of food, and then we’re going to...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
lptv.org
Bemidji Chamber Introduces New Community Initiative at 115th Gala
The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce finished out their member year with their 115th annual gala, which saw a new theme introduced for next year – “ship” building. Ready to set sail for the new year with the new community initiative, ambassadors are focusing on their relationships with Bemidji’s businesses. With the new initiative of “ship” building for the new year, keynote speaker Bob Schlichte emphasized the importance of a strong foundation for any kind of ship.
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemidji High School A Capella Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall
There’s an old joke in show business: “How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice.” But practice has been no joke for Bemidji High School’s A Capella Choir, as they have been selected to perform at the historic New York City concert hall. “We...
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
