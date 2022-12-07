“[Two] whole years! can u believe it!!” Laurie Hernandez posted to her Instagram on Dec. 5, and to some – no, they couldn’t believe it. “What rock have I been under?” asked one fan who was shocked to learn that Laurie, 22, was celebrating her two-year anniversary with fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury. In the photo posted to IG, Charlotte, 26, planted a kiss on Laurie’s cheek as the two stood out on a dock somewhere. Both of them were dressed for the winter weather, but Laurie didn’t let the cold bother her, judging by the smile on her face.

