Iowa State

Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/07): WWF In Your House D-Generation X

By Brian Hoops
 3 days ago

Shawn Michaels vs. Ken Shamrock headlined the In Your House PPV.

1945

St. Joseph, Missouri:

- MWA Title match: Champion Orville Brown beat Bobby Bruns 2 falls to 1 to retain title

- Ralph Garibaldi beat LaVerne Baxter

- Jimmy Parker (sub for Marshall Esteppe) beat Jay Steele by DQ

1970

Orlando, Florida:

- Jose Lothario & Thunderbolt Patterson & Louie Tillet defeated Tarzan Tyler & Dusty Rhodes & Dick Murdoch

- Florida Title: Jack Brisco defeated Mr. Saito to retain title

- Southern Title: Rene Goulet defeatd Great Mephisto to win title

- Ron Fuller defeated Skull Von Stroheim

- Ronnie Garvin defeated Jack Welch

- Eduardo Perez defeated Bob Harmon

1971

Sapporo, Japan:

- Dory Jr. & Terry Funk defeated Giant Baba & Antonio Inoki in Sapporo to win the JWA/NWA International tag team title

1972

Kansas City, Kansas:

- Omar Atlas defeated The Destroyer via DQ

- The Sheik defeated Les Thornton

- Bob Geigel & Black Angus defeated Harley Race & Roger Kirby via DQ

1973

St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 7,412)

- Missouri Champion Harley Race defeated Black Angus

- Bobo Brazil won a Wrestle Royal

- Terry Funk, Yvon Koloff and Big Bill Miller defeated Bobo Brazil, Bearcat Wright and Pat O’Connor

- Ron Fuller double DQ Blackjack Lanza

- Dan Hodge defeated Don Duffy

- Baron Scicluna defeated Red Lyons

- Hans Schmidt and Bob Orton defeated Ronnie Etchison and Steve Bolus

Tokyo, Japan:

- Johnny Powers & Pat Patterson defeated Antonio Inoki & Seiji Sakaguchi to debut the NWF/NWA North American tag team titles in a match with Powers & Patterson billed as champions

1974

St. Paul, Minnesota:

- The Crusher & Ivan Putski beat AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens by DQ

- Superstar Billy Graham beat Baron Von Raschke by DQ

- Larry Hennig beat Big K (sub Boris Breznikoff)

- Chris Taylor beat Yugo Babich

- Greg Gagne beat Rock Riddle

- Jim Brunzell drew Geoff Portz

1979

St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 6,790)

- David and Kevin Von Erich defeated NWA Champion Harley Race and Dick Murdoch in 2 out of 3 falls

- Pat O’Connor defeated King Kong Brody via DQ

- Dick the Bruiser defeated Lord Alfred Hayes

- Bobo Brazil draw Ed Wiskoski

- Bulldog Bob Brown and Tom Andrews were both counted out outside the ring

- Eddie Gilbert and Ronnie Etchison defeated Billy Howard and Gama Singh

1980

Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

- AWA Tag Team Champions Adrian Adonis & Jesse Ventura beat The Crusher & Mad Dog Vachon

- John Studd no contest Dino Bravo

- Jerry Blackwell beat Tito Santana

- Greg Gagne beat Steve Regal

- Bobby Heenan beat Buck Zumhofe

- George Gadaski beat Ben Deleon by DQ

1981

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Ricky Morton pinned Gypsy Joe

- Roy Rogers beat The Nightmare via DQ

- Dennis Condrey & Norvell Austin beat Tojo Yamamoto & Ric McCord

- Dream Machine beat Dutch Mantel via countout in a loser wears a chicken suit match

- Southern Tag Champs Bill Dundee & Steve Keirn beat Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane via DQ

- Ricky & Robert Gibson beat The Cuban & Iranian Assassins in a strap on a pole match via DQ

- Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler beat The Super Destroyer & Sweet Brown Sugar in a no DQ match

New Orleans, Louisiana:

- Junkyard Dog defeated The Great Kabuki to win the Mid-South Louisiana Heavyweight Title

1984

St. Louis, Missouri: Attendance: 5,347

- Crusher Blackwell won a 20 man battle royal

- Kerry Von Erich defeated Crusher Blackwell

- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Hacksaw Higgins (sub King Kong Brody)

- Dick the Bruiser and Bulldog Bob Brown defeated Gypsy Joe and Mr. Pogo

- Rufus R Jones defeated Sheik Abdullah

- Roger Kirby and Ken Timbs defeated Mark and Jay Youngblood

- TG Stone defeated Dusty Wolfe (sub Blackjack Lanza)

- Steve Olsonoski and Marty Jannetty defeated Buzz Tyler and Mike Bond

1986

Des Moines, Iowa:

- Mitch Snow defeated Colt Steele

- Rufus R. Jones defeated Denny Brown

- Central States Tag Team Champions Todd Champion & Dave Peterson defeated the MOD Squad

- Central States Heavyweight Champion Sam Houston defeated Arn Anderson

- Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Tully Blanchard in a bullrope chain match

- The Warlord won a bunkhouse battle royal

Kansas City, Missouri:

- Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Tully Blanchard in a bullrope chain match

1987

Landover, Maryland:

- WWF World Champion Hulk Hogan defeated King Kong Bundy

- WWF Tag Team Champions Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeated The Bolsheviks (Boris Zuhkov & Nikolai Volkoff) in 2 out of 3 falls

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Jimmy Jack Funk beat John Paul

- Tommy Lane beat Lou Winston

- Teijo Khan beat Jerry Bryant

- Bobby Jaggers DDQ Mike Davis

- Billy Joe Travis beat Steve Keirn

- Bill Dundee beat Hector Guerrero

- Southern Champ Jerry Lawler beat Jeff Jarrett to win the Mid-America Title

- Southern & Mid-America Champ Jerry Lawler beat Manny Fernandez via DQ to win the CWA International Title (All three titles were unified to create the CWA Title)

- Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty beat The Nasty Boys

- AWA World Champ Curt Hennig beat Jeff Jarrett

Tokyo, Japan:

- Tatsumi Fujinami & Kengo Kimura defeated Antonio Inoki & Dick Murdoch to win the New Japan Pro Wrestling's Japan Cup Tag League

1988

NWA Clash of Champions: Chattanooga, Tennessee:

- The Fantastics (Tommy Rogers & Bobby Fulton) defeated Eddie Gilbert & Ron Simmons in a tournament final to win the United States Tag Team Titles

- Steve Williams (w/ Kevin Sullivan) pinned the Italian Stallion

- Ivan Koloff pinned Paul Jones

- NWA Tag Team Champion & NWA Six-Man Tag Team Champion Road Warrior Animal (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated NWA Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dusty Rhodes via disqualification

- NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA US Champion Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon) defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette)

1989

Tokyo, Japan:

- Riki Choshu defeated Shinya Hashimoto to win New Japan Pro Wrestling's World Cup Tournament

1990

Tokyo, Japan:

- Terry Gordy & Steve Williams won the All Japan World Tag Team Title by winning the annual Real World Tag League tournament

Ames, Iowa: (afternoon show)

- The Juicer defeated Barry Horowitz via disqualification

- Sam Houston pinned Barry Horowitz

- The Master Blasters defeated Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner

- Michael Wallstreet pinned Harley Race

- NWA US Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner pinned Jerry Saggs

- NWA US Champion Lex Luger pinned the Big Cat

- Brian Pillman pinned the Motor City Madman

- Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Arn Anderson defeated Larry Cameron (sub. for NWA Tag Team Champion Ron Simmons) & NWA Tag Team Champion Butch Reed

Jacksonville, Florida:

- Big Josh & Mike Graham defeated Terrance Taylor & Richard Morton

- Arachnaman pinned Oz

- Big Van Vader pinned John Peterson

- WCW TV Champion Steve Austin pinned WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman (only the TV title was at stake)

- Scott Steiner pinned Mr. Hughes

- Cactus Jack pinned Van Hammer

- WCW Tag Team Champions Ricky Steamboat & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyzsko

- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Sting via disqualification

- WCW World Champion Lex Luger pinned Rick Steiner

1992

Memphis, Tennessee:

- Leslie Belanger defeated Miss Texas to win the USWA Women's Heavyweight Title

1993

Mexico City, Mexico:

- Corazon de Leon (Chris Jericho) defeated Mano Negra to win the NWA Middleweight Title

Fukui, Japan:

- Satoshi Kojima defeated Tatsuhito Takaiwa

- Michiyoshi Ohara defeated Shinjiro Otani

- Osamu Kido defeated Yuji Nagata

- Tatsutoshi Goto defeated Takayuki Iizuka

- WCW Tag Team Champions the Nasty Boys defeated El Samurai & Black Cat

- The Great Muta & Jushin Liger defeated the Great Kabuki & Kuniaki Kobayashi

- Kengo Kimura & Shiro Koshinaka defeated Hiroshi Hase & Masahiro Chono

- Tatsumi Fujinami, Masa Saito, & Shinya Hashimoto defeated Mike Enos, IWGP Tag Team Champions Scott Norton & Hercules

Kennesaw, Georgia:

- Bobby Walker & Craig Pittman defeated the Gambler & Big Daddy

- Brian Anderson defeated Tom Zenk

- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Jim Steele

- Johnny B. Badd defeated Tommy Rich via count-out

- Tex Slazenger & Shanghai Pierce fought 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell to a double disqualification

1996

ECW Holiday Hell: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

- Raven defeated The Sandman in a Barbed Wire match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Title

- Francine and Shane Douglas defeated Beulah McGillicutty and Tommy Dreamer

- Sabu defeated Perry Saturn

- Taz defeated Rob Van Dam

- The Gangstas (Mustafa Saed and New Jack) defeated Axl Rotten and D-Von Dudley to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship

1997

WWF In Your House: Degeneration X: Springfield, Massachusetts:

- TAKA Michinoku defeated Brian Christopher in the finals of a tournament to win the WWF World Light Heavyweight Title

- WWF World Tag Team Champions Billy Gunn & Road Dogg defeated The Legion of Doom via DQ

- Ken Shamrock defeated WWF World Champion Shawn Michaels via DQ

2014

Tokyo, Japan:

- Hirooki Goto & Katsuyoshi Shibata defeated Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson to win the G-1 Tag League tournament

Zapopan, Mexico:

- El Patron Alberto (Alberto Del Rio) defeated El Tezano Jr to win the AAA Heavyweight title

F4WOnline

F4WOnline

