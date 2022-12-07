Daily Pro Wrestling History (12/07): WWF In Your House D-Generation X
Shawn Michaels vs. Ken Shamrock headlined the In Your House PPV.
1945
St. Joseph, Missouri:
- MWA Title match: Champion Orville Brown beat Bobby Bruns 2 falls to 1 to retain title
- Ralph Garibaldi beat LaVerne Baxter
- Jimmy Parker (sub for Marshall Esteppe) beat Jay Steele by DQ
1970
Orlando, Florida:
- Jose Lothario & Thunderbolt Patterson & Louie Tillet defeated Tarzan Tyler & Dusty Rhodes & Dick Murdoch
- Florida Title: Jack Brisco defeated Mr. Saito to retain title
- Southern Title: Rene Goulet defeatd Great Mephisto to win title
- Ron Fuller defeated Skull Von Stroheim
- Ronnie Garvin defeated Jack Welch
- Eduardo Perez defeated Bob Harmon
1971
Sapporo, Japan:
- Dory Jr. & Terry Funk defeated Giant Baba & Antonio Inoki in Sapporo to win the JWA/NWA International tag team title
1972
Kansas City, Kansas:
- Omar Atlas defeated The Destroyer via DQ
- The Sheik defeated Les Thornton
- Bob Geigel & Black Angus defeated Harley Race & Roger Kirby via DQ
1973
St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 7,412)
- Missouri Champion Harley Race defeated Black Angus
- Bobo Brazil won a Wrestle Royal
- Terry Funk, Yvon Koloff and Big Bill Miller defeated Bobo Brazil, Bearcat Wright and Pat O’Connor
- Ron Fuller double DQ Blackjack Lanza
- Dan Hodge defeated Don Duffy
- Baron Scicluna defeated Red Lyons
- Hans Schmidt and Bob Orton defeated Ronnie Etchison and Steve Bolus
Tokyo, Japan:
- Johnny Powers & Pat Patterson defeated Antonio Inoki & Seiji Sakaguchi to debut the NWF/NWA North American tag team titles in a match with Powers & Patterson billed as champions
1974
St. Paul, Minnesota:
- The Crusher & Ivan Putski beat AWA Tag Team Champions Nick Bockwinkel & Ray Stevens by DQ
- Superstar Billy Graham beat Baron Von Raschke by DQ
- Larry Hennig beat Big K (sub Boris Breznikoff)
- Chris Taylor beat Yugo Babich
- Greg Gagne beat Rock Riddle
- Jim Brunzell drew Geoff Portz
1979
St. Louis, Missouri: (Attendance: 6,790)
- David and Kevin Von Erich defeated NWA Champion Harley Race and Dick Murdoch in 2 out of 3 falls
- Pat O’Connor defeated King Kong Brody via DQ
- Dick the Bruiser defeated Lord Alfred Hayes
- Bobo Brazil draw Ed Wiskoski
- Bulldog Bob Brown and Tom Andrews were both counted out outside the ring
- Eddie Gilbert and Ronnie Etchison defeated Billy Howard and Gama Singh
1980
Milwaukee, Wisconsin:
- AWA Tag Team Champions Adrian Adonis & Jesse Ventura beat The Crusher & Mad Dog Vachon
- John Studd no contest Dino Bravo
- Jerry Blackwell beat Tito Santana
- Greg Gagne beat Steve Regal
- Bobby Heenan beat Buck Zumhofe
- George Gadaski beat Ben Deleon by DQ
1981
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Ricky Morton pinned Gypsy Joe
- Roy Rogers beat The Nightmare via DQ
- Dennis Condrey & Norvell Austin beat Tojo Yamamoto & Ric McCord
- Dream Machine beat Dutch Mantel via countout in a loser wears a chicken suit match
- Southern Tag Champs Bill Dundee & Steve Keirn beat Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane via DQ
- Ricky & Robert Gibson beat The Cuban & Iranian Assassins in a strap on a pole match via DQ
- Bill Dundee & Jerry Lawler beat The Super Destroyer & Sweet Brown Sugar in a no DQ match
New Orleans, Louisiana:
- Junkyard Dog defeated The Great Kabuki to win the Mid-South Louisiana Heavyweight Title
1984
St. Louis, Missouri: Attendance: 5,347
- Crusher Blackwell won a 20 man battle royal
- Kerry Von Erich defeated Crusher Blackwell
- Wahoo McDaniel defeated Hacksaw Higgins (sub King Kong Brody)
- Dick the Bruiser and Bulldog Bob Brown defeated Gypsy Joe and Mr. Pogo
- Rufus R Jones defeated Sheik Abdullah
- Roger Kirby and Ken Timbs defeated Mark and Jay Youngblood
- TG Stone defeated Dusty Wolfe (sub Blackjack Lanza)
- Steve Olsonoski and Marty Jannetty defeated Buzz Tyler and Mike Bond
1986
Des Moines, Iowa:
- Mitch Snow defeated Colt Steele
- Rufus R. Jones defeated Denny Brown
- Central States Tag Team Champions Todd Champion & Dave Peterson defeated the MOD Squad
- Central States Heavyweight Champion Sam Houston defeated Arn Anderson
- Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Tully Blanchard in a bullrope chain match
- The Warlord won a bunkhouse battle royal
Kansas City, Missouri:
- Dusty Rhodes & NWA US Champion Nikita Koloff defeated NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Tully Blanchard in a bullrope chain match
1987
Landover, Maryland:
- WWF World Champion Hulk Hogan defeated King Kong Bundy
- WWF Tag Team Champions Strike Force (Rick Martel & Tito Santana) defeated The Bolsheviks (Boris Zuhkov & Nikolai Volkoff) in 2 out of 3 falls
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Jimmy Jack Funk beat John Paul
- Tommy Lane beat Lou Winston
- Teijo Khan beat Jerry Bryant
- Bobby Jaggers DDQ Mike Davis
- Billy Joe Travis beat Steve Keirn
- Bill Dundee beat Hector Guerrero
- Southern Champ Jerry Lawler beat Jeff Jarrett to win the Mid-America Title
- Southern & Mid-America Champ Jerry Lawler beat Manny Fernandez via DQ to win the CWA International Title (All three titles were unified to create the CWA Title)
- Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty beat The Nasty Boys
- AWA World Champ Curt Hennig beat Jeff Jarrett
Tokyo, Japan:
- Tatsumi Fujinami & Kengo Kimura defeated Antonio Inoki & Dick Murdoch to win the New Japan Pro Wrestling's Japan Cup Tag League
1988
NWA Clash of Champions: Chattanooga, Tennessee:
- The Fantastics (Tommy Rogers & Bobby Fulton) defeated Eddie Gilbert & Ron Simmons in a tournament final to win the United States Tag Team Titles
- Steve Williams (w/ Kevin Sullivan) pinned the Italian Stallion
- Ivan Koloff pinned Paul Jones
- NWA Tag Team Champion & NWA Six-Man Tag Team Champion Road Warrior Animal (w/ Paul Ellering) defeated NWA Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dusty Rhodes via disqualification
- NWA World Champion Ric Flair & NWA US Champion Barry Windham (w/ JJ Dillon) defeated Bobby Eaton & Stan Lane (w/ Jim Cornette)
1989
Tokyo, Japan:
- Riki Choshu defeated Shinya Hashimoto to win New Japan Pro Wrestling's World Cup Tournament
1990
Tokyo, Japan:
- Terry Gordy & Steve Williams won the All Japan World Tag Team Title by winning the annual Real World Tag League tournament
Ames, Iowa: (afternoon show)
- The Juicer defeated Barry Horowitz via disqualification
- Sam Houston pinned Barry Horowitz
- The Master Blasters defeated Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner
- Michael Wallstreet pinned Harley Race
- NWA US Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner pinned Jerry Saggs
- NWA US Champion Lex Luger pinned the Big Cat
- Brian Pillman pinned the Motor City Madman
- Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Arn Anderson defeated Larry Cameron (sub. for NWA Tag Team Champion Ron Simmons) & NWA Tag Team Champion Butch Reed
St. Joseph, Missouri: (evening show)
- The Juicer defeated Barry Horowitz via disqualification
- Sam Houston pinned Barry Horowitz
- The Master Blasters defeated Alan Iron Eagle & Tim Horner
- Michael Wallstreet pinned Harley Race
- NWA US Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner pinned Jerry Saggs
- NWA US Champion Lex Luger pinned the Big Cat
- Brian Pillman pinned the Motor City Madman
- Ric Flair & NWA TV Champion Arn Anderson defeated Larry Cameron (sub. for NWA Tag Team Champion Ron Simmons) & NWA Tag Team Champion Butch Reed
Jacksonville, Florida:
- Big Josh & Mike Graham defeated Terrance Taylor & Richard Morton
- Arachnaman pinned Oz
- Big Van Vader pinned John Peterson
- WCW TV Champion Steve Austin pinned WCW Light Heavyweight Champion Brian Pillman (only the TV title was at stake)
- Scott Steiner pinned Mr. Hughes
- Cactus Jack pinned Van Hammer
- WCW Tag Team Champions Ricky Steamboat & Dustin Rhodes defeated Arn Anderson & Larry Zbyzsko
- WCW US Champion Rick Rude defeated Sting via disqualification
- WCW World Champion Lex Luger pinned Rick Steiner
1992
Memphis, Tennessee:
- Leslie Belanger defeated Miss Texas to win the USWA Women's Heavyweight Title
1993
Mexico City, Mexico:
- Corazon de Leon (Chris Jericho) defeated Mano Negra to win the NWA Middleweight Title
Fukui, Japan:
- Satoshi Kojima defeated Tatsuhito Takaiwa
- Michiyoshi Ohara defeated Shinjiro Otani
- Osamu Kido defeated Yuji Nagata
- Tatsutoshi Goto defeated Takayuki Iizuka
- WCW Tag Team Champions the Nasty Boys defeated El Samurai & Black Cat
- The Great Muta & Jushin Liger defeated the Great Kabuki & Kuniaki Kobayashi
- Kengo Kimura & Shiro Koshinaka defeated Hiroshi Hase & Masahiro Chono
- Tatsumi Fujinami, Masa Saito, & Shinya Hashimoto defeated Mike Enos, IWGP Tag Team Champions Scott Norton & Hercules
Kennesaw, Georgia:
- Bobby Walker & Craig Pittman defeated the Gambler & Big Daddy
- Brian Anderson defeated Tom Zenk
- Diamond Dallas Page defeated Jim Steele
- Johnny B. Badd defeated Tommy Rich via count-out
- Tex Slazenger & Shanghai Pierce fought 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Alexander Bagwell to a double disqualification
1996
ECW Holiday Hell: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
- Raven defeated The Sandman in a Barbed Wire match to win the ECW World Heavyweight Title
- Francine and Shane Douglas defeated Beulah McGillicutty and Tommy Dreamer
- Sabu defeated Perry Saturn
- Taz defeated Rob Van Dam
- The Gangstas (Mustafa Saed and New Jack) defeated Axl Rotten and D-Von Dudley to retain the ECW World Tag Team Championship
1997
WWF In Your House: Degeneration X: Springfield, Massachusetts:
- TAKA Michinoku defeated Brian Christopher in the finals of a tournament to win the WWF World Light Heavyweight Title
- WWF World Tag Team Champions Billy Gunn & Road Dogg defeated The Legion of Doom via DQ
- Ken Shamrock defeated WWF World Champion Shawn Michaels via DQ
2014
Tokyo, Japan:
- Hirooki Goto & Katsuyoshi Shibata defeated Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson to win the G-1 Tag League tournament
Zapopan, Mexico:
- El Patron Alberto (Alberto Del Rio) defeated El Tezano Jr to win the AAA Heavyweight title
Comments / 0