Earle, AR

Kathy Masters
3d ago

We need more young people to take on the status quo in the management of their cities. This young man will do well and have his city and community work toward enriching their lives instead of lining the pockets of greedy corporations and CEOs of so called non-profits. Best of luck Young man and long may you lead.

The Hill

Arkansas town elects youngest Black mayor in US

Voters in the small town of Earle, Ark., elected the country’s youngest Black mayor in a runoff election on Tuesday night.  Jaylen Smith, 18, is a recent graduate of Earle High School. But come January, he will be mayor of the city of Earle, where about 2,000 people live.  According to election results, Smith managed…
EARLE, AR
thesource.com

18-Year-Old Jaylen Smith Becomes Youngest Black Mayor in U.S.

Earle, Arkansas, has a new mayor. 18-year-old Jaylen Smith will take office and become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. According to Fox-13, Smith defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election to a count of 218-139. “It’s Time To Build A Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith...
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

New restaurant planned for Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – You’ll soon have another option when you ask where to eat in Jonesboro. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate announced it had sold the final piece of undeveloped land at the Township Centre Development off of Red Wolf Boulevard. Officials explained...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Southaven Walmart shooter sentenced to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Southaven, Mississippi has been sentenced to death. Martez Abram, the man accused in a deadly shooting in a Southaven, Mississippi Walmart in 2019, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Two Walmart employees, 38-year-old […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
neareport.com

Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary

Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
JONESBORO, AR
