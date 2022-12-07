HBO Max has made the decision to remove another popular show from its app. This time the program in question is Gordita Chronicles. Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz broke the news on Twitter to a chorus of sad fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has been vocal about trying to trim costs and that has taken the form of a lot of kids content, animation, and live-action family programming getting cut. Nothing as wild as the Batgirl situation where the company decided to shelve the movie although it was complete. But, a lot of people out there are scared for their favorite Max Originals if they're not one of the three most-streamed things on the platform. Every day there's another show announced as canceled or being pulled off of HBO Max. Hopefully, things settle down sooner rather than later. But, that comes as little comfort to people who will not be able to pull up Gordita Chronicles whenever they want. Check out what the showrunner had to say down below.

1 DAY AGO