Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Posts Behind-the-Scenes Season 4 Update
Attack on Titan's final episodes are slated to arrive next year, giving anime fans an ending that has become legendary for its controversial final battle that sees the Scout Regiment fighting against their friend Eren Jaeger. With Studio MAPPA returning to the series once again in 2023, the sound director of the upcoming third part of season four has given fans a brief behind-the-scenes look at the effort that is being placed in to the Survey Corps' final ride.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up Grimmjow's Big Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War hasn't only seen the Soul Society wrapped up in the conflict against the Sternritter, but it has also seen the Arrancar fighting their own war as more than a few were mowed down by Yhwach and his forces. With Ichigo Kurosaki being saved from a confrontation with a powerful Wandenreich soldier, the anime adaptation has seen the return of a major former enemy to the substitute Soul Reaper, who might just be a key player in taking the new villains down.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
Wit Studios President Explains Why It Released Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and More
The anime industry is growing faster than ever these days, and honestly? There are more shows in the work than anyone can track. With hundreds of studios churning out content, only a select few can stand as leaders, and Wit Studios has carved out that niche for itself. With new projects on hand, the studio oversaw some of anime's biggest shows before passing them on to others. And now, the studio's president is addressing why Wit handed over the hits.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Scores Unexpected Rating
M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock at the Cabin has received an unexpected rating from the MPA (Motion Picture Association). Knock at the Cabin has been Rated "R" for "Violence and language." This is somewhat of a departure for Shyamalan: his only R-rated film was The Happening in 2008, with his other directorial efforts – The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Last Airbender, Split, The Visit, Glass, and Old – all being rated PG-13 or PG.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Art Preps Fans For Dabi's Big Moment
My Hero Academia might be bringing the Paranormal Liberation War to a close as the battle wraps featuring Deku and Shigaraki, though fans should prepare themselves for plenty of bombshells before season six marches forward. The biggest that is set to land in this week's new episode revolves around Dabi, the flame wielding villain that has been a trusted ally to Shigaraki through the series, and new art has arrived to hype fans up for "Dabi's Dance".
Inside Pulse
Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series
The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
ComicBook
Naruto The Gallery Opens in Japan: Watch
Naruto is set to play a big role at this year's Jump Festa, with the Shonen series looking to be joined by the likes of Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and many other series that got their starts in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Now, to help ring in the twentieth anniversary of the most popular ninja anime series, a new art gallery has opened in Japan which has offered fans a virtual tour if you aren't able to make it to Japan during its exhibition dates.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
ComicBook
HBO Max Pulling Gordita Chronicles From Its Platform
HBO Max has made the decision to remove another popular show from its app. This time the program in question is Gordita Chronicles. Showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz broke the news on Twitter to a chorus of sad fans. Warner Bros. Discovery has been vocal about trying to trim costs and that has taken the form of a lot of kids content, animation, and live-action family programming getting cut. Nothing as wild as the Batgirl situation where the company decided to shelve the movie although it was complete. But, a lot of people out there are scared for their favorite Max Originals if they're not one of the three most-streamed things on the platform. Every day there's another show announced as canceled or being pulled off of HBO Max. Hopefully, things settle down sooner rather than later. But, that comes as little comfort to people who will not be able to pull up Gordita Chronicles whenever they want. Check out what the showrunner had to say down below.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
ComicBook
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
Engadget
'Judas' is the first project from BioShock creator Ken Levine's Ghost Story Games
Ghost Story Games has revealed its first title nearly six years after BioShock creator Ken Levine founded the studio. A trailer for Judas debuted at The Game Awards and while it's not an actual BioShock game, it draws from that series' art style. It's also a first-person shooter in which it looks like you can wield elemental powers.
Comments / 0