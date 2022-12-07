ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hive of bees take over Australian fire hydrant

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Firefighters made an unexpected discovery of a hive of bees nestled inside a fire hydrant while performing checks in Western Sydney .

Hydrants are used by fire services to carry out daily operations, as they can provide a continuous water supply from the water mains which is essential in the first few minutes of an emergency.

Footage shows a firefighter from Fire and Rescue New South Wales using a tool to lift up the lid of the hydrant in Ropes Crossing, revealing the insects buzzing around.

