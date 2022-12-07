ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stevie Nicks Fangirls Over Lizzo Following 'People's Choice Awards' Speech

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
L: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, R: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stevie Nicks has entered the race to be Lizzo's most famous fan.

During last night's People's Choice Awards, the "2 Be Loved" singer was named the People's Champion, and her acceptance speech was so impressive that it's earning praise from legendary icons like Nicks.

The 74-year-old singer took to Twitter to share her support–erm, what she called "her opinion"–after Lizzo made her mark on pop culture last night.

In the open letter, Nicks also awarded Lizzo "the award for being a great woman of our time" and commended the 34-year-old musician's decision to not only inspire audiences with a powerful acceptance speech but to share her platform with activists that she believes deserved a shot to shine in the spotlight.

"I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off," the Fleetwood Mac singer wrote, adding, "It was stunning, and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever~ flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician...?"

She concluded: "Your name is in the stars now."

Joining Lizzo on stage was 15-year-old Mari Copeny, also known as "Little Miss Flint," Shirley Raines of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Iranian-American activist Yasmine Aker, Women's March Foundation founder Emiliana Guereca, author Esther Young Lim, indigenous artist and activist Felicia "Fe" Montes, LGBTQ+ activist and professional dancer Jayla Rose, activist Kara Roselle Smith, Maggie Mireles anti-gun violence activist and the sister of teacher Eva Mireles, who was tragically murdered in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, as well as Amelia Bonow, co-founder of Shout Your Abortion, advocate and translator Odilia Romero, Rabbi Tarlan Rabizadeh, activist Sahar Pirzada, community health advocate Chandi Moore, member of Pawnee Nation and Native advocate Crystal Echo Hawk, founder of the Marshall Plan for Moms Reshma Saujani, and Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor and founder of The Breonna Taylor Foundation.

