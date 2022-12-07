ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Watch Pacers vs. Wizards: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Indiana Pacers will be returning home after a seven-game road trip. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Klay admits to falling asleep on late Jazz trey in Warriors' loss

Klay Thompson and the Warriors were caught snoozing in crunch time in their 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena. Golden State claimed a four-point lead on Jordan Poole’s free throw with 13.3 seconds left, which should have secured the win. The Warriors needed just one more stop and no turnovers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Utah Jazz (15-12) are 4-6 in their last 10 games, and things aren't getting easier now that Collin Sexton is out for at least a week after he picked up a hamstring injury against Golden State on Wednesday. They'll try to power through things and find a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-12) at home on Friday night. Minnesota has been without starting power forward Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) for the last three games but managed to win two of those matchups.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Drew Eubanks (hip) will play for Blazers on Thursday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Eubanks was listed probable due to a right hip contusion, so this comes as no surprise. Expect him to play in his usual capacity. Our models project Eubanks for 4.1 points, 3.1...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist

McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR

