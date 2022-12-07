ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump appears at Mar-a-Lago event with QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist

By Alex Woodward
The Independent

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340vqg_0jaxqus900

A prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist posed for photos with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort following an event at the former presiden t’s Florida compound

Liz Crokin continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory that emerged during the 2016 presidential election accusing Democratic officials and other figures of child sexual abuse, a vast online-driven conspiracy movement that fuelled the broader QAnon delusion.

On 7 December, she spoke at a fundraising event for right-wing organisation America’s Future hosted by Michael Flynn , a former Trump administration official who has emerged as a prominent figure within QAnon communities and a parallel Christian nationalist movement . Mr Flynn is the group’s board chair, and Ms Crokin is on an advisory board.

“Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America’s Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago,” Ms Crokin wrote in a post on her social media platforms with photos and videos of the event.

She said she discussed “Pizzagate, Balenciaga and what President Trump’s Administration did to combat human trafficking” during the event.

Her mention of Balenciaga apparently references allegations that the brand supported child exploitation, which has become enmeshed in QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theories alleging political and cultural elites are involved with child trafficking.

Mr Trump reportedly addressed the group moments later, telling the crowd “I heard a lot of commotion down here and I said, ‘Who the hell is that?’”

“It’s great to have you,” he said, according to videos from the event shared on social media.

“General Flynn is one of my favorites. He’s a great gentleman, a great man, he’s gone through hell,” he added. “Having General Flynn, having everybody here, is my honour.”

Mr Flynn showed up at the event in what appeared to be Revolutionary War attire.

The former president called the group “incredible people … doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here, and I hope you’re going to be back and back many times and for many years,” he added. “But the job they’ve done, and the job this group in particular has done, is really outstanding.”

Photos shared on social media show Mr Trump giving a thumbs up while posing next to Ms Crokin.

She later wrote on Truth Social “no more tip toeing around Pizzagate” and “it’s time for the FULL TRUTH to come out”.

Her appearance at the event comes just two weeks after white nationalist Nick Fuentes joined virulently antisemitic rapper Kanye West at a dinner with Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago – days after Mr Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign.

He has refused to condemn either of them.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump wrote an explicitly antidemocratic statement endorsing the “termination” of the US Constitution over his false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Two days later he denied saying that.

