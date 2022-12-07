ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Business Insider

Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0

Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
Business Insider

Elon Musk sent a midnight email telling Twitter staff to commit to an 'extremely hardcore' work schedule — or get laid off with 3 months' severance

Elon Musk told Twitter staff in a late-night email they must commit to his "extremely hardcore" vision for the company or they will be laid-off. The email, which Insider has seen, was sent at midnight Wednesday California time. It told staff they need to work "long hours at a high intensity" in order to "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
TheAlmanac

Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ

Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
