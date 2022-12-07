Read full article on original website
A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory
A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
Twitter workers are confused about Musk's new mandate for returning to full-time office work. Musk clarified his position in emails on Thursday, including a warning to managers. Musk said he will not tolerate any managers supporting employees who are not exceptional. Elon Musk on Thursday clarified his stance on remote...
A janitor laid off at Twitter's headquarters said one of Elon Musk's team members told him he'd be replaced by robots
Julio Alvarado, a janitor who worked at Twitter for 10 years, told the BBC the tone at the company soured after Elon Musk took over in October.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
Elon Musk's Twitter allegedly installed bedrooms for employees at HQ
Elon Musk seems to be getting a lot of criticism right now. Another Twitter storm is brewing over the company's decision to put beds, nightstands, and comfortable armchairs in the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Forbes said that "sources familiar with the situation" said 4 to 8 bedrooms per floor...
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
I've spent more than 10 years studying social media. Here's who is really going to get screwed over by the shakeup in Big Tech.
Layoffs at Twitter, Meta, and Snap have left creators reeling. But my research shows a clear picture of who is going to fare the worst.
A lawyer for fired Twitter staff says Elon Musk is trying to 'tap-dance' his way out of paying severance, and threatens a 'fun as hell' arbitration campaign
Akiva Cohen said he hoped Elon Musk would do the right thing and give ex-employees their severance packages, "but it'll be fun as hell if he doesn't."
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Elon Musk sent a midnight email telling Twitter staff to commit to an 'extremely hardcore' work schedule — or get laid off with 3 months' severance
Elon Musk told Twitter staff in a late-night email they must commit to his "extremely hardcore" vision for the company or they will be laid-off. The email, which Insider has seen, was sent at midnight Wednesday California time. It told staff they need to work "long hours at a high intensity" in order to "build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0."
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Meta says it left its Mountain View offices to build a 'best-in-class remote work experience.' Current employees beg to differ
Earlier this year, Meta terminated its lease at the San Antonio Center office buildings in Mountain View, pointing to the company’s goal to build “a best-in-class remote work experience” as a reason for vacating the space. But according to two Meta content moderators, the people who worked at the Mountain View office are now required to work in person at the tech behemoth’s Fremont campus.
Elon Musk Addresses Reports of Twitter Being Under Investigation for Converting Office Space Into Bedrooms
Elon Musk has addressed reports of Twitter having turned office space into sleeping quarters, namely taking issue with word that authorities in San Francisco may be investigating such developments. According to a Forbes report on Monday, employees were met this week with what the publication’s sources billed as “modest bedrooms...
Remote work has become a right for knowledge workers. The data says we should create more fully remote jobs
Driven by false assumptions, bosses have been trying to take back the right to work remotely. Here's the proof they are wrong.
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
California's housing market is cooling off faster than any other US state, even though it's still really costly to buy a home there
As housing demand fades, several cities in California have seen home prices fall more than 5% from peak values earlier this year.
This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
Service workers left in the lurch as Americans cut back on tipping
With lockdowns over and inflation rising, tips are shrinking in industries that depend on them – from gig work to restaurants
