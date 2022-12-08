ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Former CNN anchor says she’s moving to New York to have her baby because she’s Black

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHFqL_0jaxqop100

A former CNN anchor has revealed that she moving to New York to give birth to her baby and be closer to her OBGYN due to statistics about Black women’s health during childbirth .

British journalist Isha Sesay, who previously worked as a correspondent for CNN International, shared a video on Instagram on Monday to explain the “major shift” in her life, as she’ll be “moving states” during the last stage of her pregnancy.

“Most of you know I’ve been in LA these past few months, but now in my final trimester, I’m actually heading to New York,” she said. “And I’ll be there through the final trimester, ‘til my little one arrives.”

She went on to note that the reasons behind her move were “complicated,” before detailing how the decision had to do with the statistics regarding Black women’s experiences giving birth.

“They revolve around my concerns in healthcare and specifically Black women’s experiences here in the US with childbirth,” she continued. “And the data shows terrible things, that we’re three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than our white counterparts. Even when you strip our education and wealth, things more often go wrong for us.”

As Sesay noted, Black women are three times more likely to die due to “a pregnancy-related cause than white women,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a 2021 study conducted by the American Journal of Public Health , “the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 3.55 times that for non-Hispanic White women”.

In her video, Sesay went on to praise her OBGYN, who she said was a large part of the reason she’s temporarily moving to New York.

“So I’ve made the decision to go and be in New York, close to my OBGYN, who is phenomenal and is just an incredible physician, who I believe sees my whole self,” she continued. “And the whole self of my child.”

She concluded her clip by emphasising how “complicated” it is for her to make this life change, before noting that she plans to use her platform to discuss Black women’s health experiences in the US going forward.

“It’s troubling that I have to make this shift, but that’s what’s happening,” she added. “I wanna talk a little bit more about the disparities in healthcare for Black women in the weeks ahead, but I’m on my way to the airport. And, yeah, big shift. Big change.”

In the caption, Sesay encouraged her followers to discuss and contribute to the important conversation.

“We all need to shine a light on this terrifying reality for pregnant Black women in the US, so I hope you’ll join me for these critical conversations,” she wrote.

Many of Sesay’s peers and followers took to the comments of the post to show their support for her decision, and for raising awareness of the healthcare concerns facing Black women.

“Wishing all the best sis, you’ll be fine. God’s got you. Safe Travels,” TV host Joselyn Dumas wrote.

“Yes for doing everything you can for you & the bambino. I hope you feel all of our prayers & well wishes undergirding you,” CNN writer Lisa Respers France added.

A third person wrote: “Wishing you all the very best. No matter how much they deny that this disparity exists, the more it’s becoming obvious. All you need to do is, open your eyes!”

According to the CDC, there are multiple factors that contribute to the racial disparities that exist during childbirth, including “quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias”.

The Independent has contacted Sesay for comment.

Comments / 32

Frank
2h ago

Oh, that's a shame. I wish I had the money to pick up and move across the country. It's such a hard life for you in this great nation. I'm sure one day you'll get everything you want.

Reply
3
athena
3h ago

Why are you having the baby in the US drs are no different in LA than NY would make more sense if having the baby in Canada she literally makes no sense

Reply
3
Robert Brown
11h ago

newyork. is. best. for. the. baby. and. it's. way. better than. georgia. but. u. must. have. a. good. paying. job. to. live. in. newyork

Reply(1)
4
Related
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment

Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth

OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Watch moment Meghan and Harry walk red carpet at New York awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving at the awards ceremony on Tuesday 6 December.Meghan wore a white gown as the couple smiled at the cameras. This comes as Netflix released two teaser trailers for the couple’s upcoming docuseries.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor

Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
TheWrap

‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy