Former CNN anchor says she’s moving to New York to have her baby because she’s Black

A former CNN anchor has revealed that she moving to New York to give birth to her baby and be closer to her OBGYN due to statistics about Black women’s health during childbirth .

British journalist Isha Sesay, who previously worked as a correspondent for CNN International, shared a video on Instagram on Monday to explain the “major shift” in her life, as she’ll be “moving states” during the last stage of her pregnancy.

“Most of you know I’ve been in LA these past few months, but now in my final trimester, I’m actually heading to New York,” she said. “And I’ll be there through the final trimester, ‘til my little one arrives.”

She went on to note that the reasons behind her move were “complicated,” before detailing how the decision had to do with the statistics regarding Black women’s experiences giving birth.

“They revolve around my concerns in healthcare and specifically Black women’s experiences here in the US with childbirth,” she continued. “And the data shows terrible things, that we’re three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than our white counterparts. Even when you strip our education and wealth, things more often go wrong for us.”

As Sesay noted, Black women are three times more likely to die due to “a pregnancy-related cause than white women,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to a 2021 study conducted by the American Journal of Public Health , “the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black women was 3.55 times that for non-Hispanic White women”.

In her video, Sesay went on to praise her OBGYN, who she said was a large part of the reason she’s temporarily moving to New York.

“So I’ve made the decision to go and be in New York, close to my OBGYN, who is phenomenal and is just an incredible physician, who I believe sees my whole self,” she continued. “And the whole self of my child.”

She concluded her clip by emphasising how “complicated” it is for her to make this life change, before noting that she plans to use her platform to discuss Black women’s health experiences in the US going forward.

“It’s troubling that I have to make this shift, but that’s what’s happening,” she added. “I wanna talk a little bit more about the disparities in healthcare for Black women in the weeks ahead, but I’m on my way to the airport. And, yeah, big shift. Big change.”

In the caption, Sesay encouraged her followers to discuss and contribute to the important conversation.

“We all need to shine a light on this terrifying reality for pregnant Black women in the US, so I hope you’ll join me for these critical conversations,” she wrote.

Many of Sesay’s peers and followers took to the comments of the post to show their support for her decision, and for raising awareness of the healthcare concerns facing Black women.

“Wishing all the best sis, you’ll be fine. God’s got you. Safe Travels,” TV host Joselyn Dumas wrote.

“Yes for doing everything you can for you & the bambino. I hope you feel all of our prayers & well wishes undergirding you,” CNN writer Lisa Respers France added.

A third person wrote: “Wishing you all the very best. No matter how much they deny that this disparity exists, the more it’s becoming obvious. All you need to do is, open your eyes!”

According to the CDC, there are multiple factors that contribute to the racial disparities that exist during childbirth, including “quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and implicit bias”.

The Independent has contacted Sesay for comment.