TikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcement

TikTok reactions to Matt Hancock ’s announcement that he would not stand for the Conservatives at the next election could not have been more different to the reception the news received on Twitter.

The MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip removed after taking part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! .

On TikTok, the politician’s comments were filled with praise, while Twitter users were quick to point out Hancock’s record as health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.