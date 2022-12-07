ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

TikTok v Twitter: People react to Matt Hancock's announcement

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GV3W5_0jaxqnwI00

TikTok reactions to Matt Hancock ’s announcement that he would not stand for the Conservatives at the next election could not have been more different to the reception the news received on Twitter.

The MP for West Suffolk had the Tory whip removed after taking part in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! .

On TikTok, the politician’s comments were filled with praise, while Twitter users were quick to point out Hancock’s record as health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
The Independent

Matt Hancock says telling his ex-wife about affair with Gina Coladangelo was ‘the worst conversation of my life’

Matt Hancock has said that telling his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar about his affair before it was publicised was the “worst conversation” he has had in his life.The former health secretary, who resigned after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo became public, recalled the aftermath that followed after he was told that details of the extramarital relationship would be published in The Sun. Photographs of Hancock embracing Coladangelo in their workplace at a time when social distancing guidelines were still in place caused huge uproar as people accused him of breaking his own rules.In a series of “pandemic diaries”...
The Independent

All the MPs standing down at the next general election as Matt Hancock pursues ‘new possibilities’

The date of the next general election has yet to be set, but a wave of MPs have already announced they will not be standing again. It has been a tumultuous year for British politics, with three Prime Ministers in as many months and more U-turns than any reasonable person could be expected to keep track of. Dozens of MPs from both the Conservatives and Labour have decided to call it a day, in some cases citing the current climate as the reason for stepping down. The maximum term of any Parliament is five years from the day...
Indy100

Matt Hancock to stand down as an MP after discovering a 'whole new world of possibilities' - top reactions

If any MP was going to quote from Disney when announcing their plans to stand down, it was going to be Matt Hancock.Channelling his inner Aladdin, the politician-turned-personality announced on Wednesday that he would no longer stand for the Conservative Party in the next general election after discovering a "whole new world of possibilities which [he] is excited to explore."The I'm a Celebrity bronze medalist, who has clearly got a taste for the glitz and drama of reality TV, made his big announcement a day before the release of his Covid memoir Pandemic Diaries. A coincidence? We think not.To prove...
The Independent

Keir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins general election

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Zahawi points at graph showing Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Zahawi points at graph of Labour poll lead, says ‘I’d be worried if I was Starmer’Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Second Twitter files drop backfires on Elon Musk

A second edition of the “Twitter Files” claimed to reveal that the company has “secret blacklists”, which observers say sound highly similar to the billionaire’s own policies.Former New York Times opinion columnist Bari Weiss presented a series of cases in which Twitter has limited the distribution and recommendation of certain tweets.In a series of tweets, she explained the previous management’s position of reducing the visibility of Twitter users who violated company policies and highlighted conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Chaya Raichik, who operates the Libsoftiktok account as examples of those punished by the company.Ms Weiss wrote in the 30-tweet...
The Independent

Piers Morgan questions Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter

Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...
The Independent

Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
BBC

Asylum seekers: Blackburn with Darwen concerns over rise in numbers

A borough's leaders have expressed concerns after it was confirmed that the number of asylum seekers placed there was due to double. A meeting of Blackburn with Darwen Council was told the number housed in the borough will rise from 370 to 750. Council leader Phil Riley said asylum seekers...
The Independent

Question Time: Meghan and Harry are ‘utterly irrelevant to this country’, minister says

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded an irrelevance to the UK by a Government minister, as they faced a call to be stripped of their royal titles.Speaking on Question Time, Employment minister Guy Opperman said the couple are “utterly irrelevant” to the progress of the UK and the royal family.He said on Thursday night’s programme: “I think they are clearly a very troubled couple, which I think anybody looking at them can say is a sad state of affairs.“That having been said, I agree that they are utterly irrelevant to this country and the progress of...
The Independent

Jim Jordan makes false claim about deleted ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump’ tweet in House committee hearing

Republican congressman Jim Jordan appeared to deny that a now-deleted Twitter post praising Elon Musk, Kanye West and Donald Trump came from an account linked to him.An account for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, on which Mr Jordan serves as ranking member, posted “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” on 6 October. The post was deleted roughly two months later, after the virulently antisemitic rapper praised Adolf Hitler and Nazism.The account, which regularly posts provocative messages amplifying GOP talking points and goading liberals with inflammatory statements, also names Mr Jordan in its bio and banner image.But during a committee hearing on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Harry Dunn: Sacoolas not returning to UK cowardly, says mum

The mother of Harry Dunn said it was "cowardly" for the woman convicted over his death to not appear in a UK court. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was sentenced, via video-link, to eight months in prison, suspended for a year, for causing death by careless driving. The Old Bailey heard...
The Independent

Keir Starmer says Rishi Sunak would rather ‘cripple house building’ than work with Labour

During a firey PMQs debate on housing targets, Keir Starmer accused Rishi Sunak of "crippling" housing in the UK. After referring to last week's offer of Labour votes to get planning reforms passed, Sir Starmer said the issue was "bigger than politics."He asked: "Why would he rather cripple house building than work with us to get those targets though?"In response, the prime minister said the Torys won't work with Labour on housing, and rather "look at their record on housing."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
The Independent

Labour MP Conor McGinn has party whip suspended over complaint

Labour MP Conor McGinn has had the whip suspended after a claim made about him to the party’s independent complaints process.The St Helens North MP has also had his Labour membership suspended while an internal investigation takes place, it is understood. Mr McGinn does not know any of the details of the complaint made against him, but said he was confident that it was “entirely unfounded” and denied any wrongdoing.The deputy national campaigns coordinator – a key ally of leader Sir Keir Starmer – only recently returned to Westminster after he was diagnosed with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.In...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy