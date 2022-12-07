Tag Team title match set for Impact

Heath & Rhino will defend the titles against the Motor City Machine Guns.

The Motor City Machine Guns will look to become dual promotion champions as they challenge Impact Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino on Thursday's Impact on AXS.

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley, the current NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions, have been petitioning to get the shot for several weeks and finally have their opportunity. With a win, they would become three-time champions.

Heath & Rhino will be looking for the second defense of the titles they won in November.

The only other new addition to Thursday will see X-Division Champion Trey Miguel against Jason Hotch in non-title action on the BTI pre-show.

The new additions join the previously announced Josh Alexander promo segment and Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans.

Here's the announced lineup: