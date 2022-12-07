Read full article on original website
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Apple looking to move iPhone production out of China in wake of violent worker protests: report
Apple is accelerating a plan to move its business outside of China following the violent protests at its iPhone City plant in recent weeks.
Biden admin questioned about $200 million grant awarded to China-based company
WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, is pressing the Department of Energy (DOE) over the $200 million it awarded to a lithium battery company whose close relationship with China, Barrasso says, “is no secret.”. In October, the...
US companies stuck in limbo during China's COVID-19 lockdowns
WASHINGTON (TND) — The latest round of lockdowns in China spurred by the country's zero-COVID policy has once again sent ripple effects throughout the global economy. It could get worse if the government doubles down on its response to the rare wave of demonstrations. Protests against strict stay-at-home orders...
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
The world’s baby shortfall is so bad that the labor shortage will last for years, major employment firms predict
The world is aging faster and allowing less immigration. It all adds up to a shrinking workforce population, Indeed and Glassdoor say.
Apple supplier Foxconn will pay new hires $1,400 to quit immediately as China’s ‘iPhone city’ enters COVID lockdown
Foxconn will offer a bonus to workers who decide to go home as employees try to flee COVID controls. One of Apple’s key iPhone suppliers is paying workers to quit and go home as it struggles to operate amid worker unrest and COVID lockdowns. In a staff notice, Foxconn...
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory
A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands
Four suspects have been charged and remanded in custody in a Belgian investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament tied to Qatar, prosecutors said Sunday. Kaili was among six suspects arrested in Brussels on Friday as investigators probed allegations that figures linked to World Cup hosts Qatar have been paying bribes to influence the EU policy debate.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday.
Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact
Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.
Foxconn unit invests $500 million in India affiliate
HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million.
Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike
SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker's sales and services in the country.
How the best leaders are preparing to navigate a recession—and come out ahead
Current and former corporate leaders share their battle-tested playbooks with Fortune.
Taiwanese react to Chinese protests
In China, protests have declined after the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions. As Ashish Valentine reports from Taipei, Taiwan, there's a range of reactions there to the tumult in China. Every week, more than 2 million listeners tune into our broadcast and follow our digital coverage like this story, which...
The coming recession could kill the office once and for all
Employers are cutting office space to avoid layoffs. It could render the office moot.
