ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLEWTV

US companies stuck in limbo during China's COVID-19 lockdowns

WASHINGTON (TND) — The latest round of lockdowns in China spurred by the country's zero-COVID policy has once again sent ripple effects throughout the global economy. It could get worse if the government doubles down on its response to the rare wave of demonstrations. Protests against strict stay-at-home orders...
WASHINGTON STATE
Apple Insider

Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
Washington Examiner

Taiwan-based semiconductor factory invests $40B in Arizona factory

A Taiwanese chipmaking giant is tripling its investment in a semiconductor factory in Arizona , a move showing further interest in helping the United States compete with China in innovation after the passage of legislation supporting domestic chip production. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will invest $40 billion into its...
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands

Four suspects have been charged and remanded in custody in a Belgian investigation into alleged corruption at the European Parliament tied to Qatar, prosecutors said Sunday. Kaili was among six suspects arrested in Brussels on Friday as investigators probed allegations that figures linked to World Cup hosts Qatar have been paying bribes to influence the EU policy debate.
Reuters

Britain eyes trade agreements with California, Utah

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Britain this week inked an agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment with South Carolina, its third such deal with a U.S. state, and is seeking similar deals with California and Utah, the UK junior trade minister, Greg Hands, said on Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Foxconn unit invests $500 million in India affiliate

HONG KONG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday that its Singapore unit has acquired 4.08 million shares in Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for $500 million.
Reuters

Apple workers in Australia plan Christmas strike

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker's sales and services in the country.
MARYLAND STATE
World

Taiwanese react to Chinese protests

In China, protests have declined after the loosening of some COVID-19 restrictions. As Ashish Valentine reports from Taipei, Taiwan, there's a range of reactions there to the tumult in China. Every week, more than 2 million listeners tune into our broadcast and follow our digital coverage like this story, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy