ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Pentagon splits $9 billion cloud contract among 4 companies

By TARA COPP and MATT O'BRIEN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjtTQ_0jaxqYeH00

Google, Oracle, Microsoft and Amazon will share in the Pentagon's $9 billion contract to build its cloud computing network, a year after accusations of politicization over the previously announced contract and a protracted legal battle resulted in the military starting over in its award process.

The Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability is envisioned to provide access to unclassified, secret and top-secret data to military personnel all over the globe. It is anticipated to serve as a backbone for the Pentagon's modern war operations, which will rely heavily on unmanned aircraft and space communications satellites, but will still need a way to quickly get the intelligence from those platforms to troops on the ground.

The contract will be awarded in parts, with a total estimated completion date of June 2028, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Competition is intense to snap up big corporate and government cloud contracts — awards to build global computing networks where information is stored, shared and secured over the internet instead of on local computer systems. The Pentagon's award is seen as one of the most coveted because it’s a stamp of approval in a market where ensuring a client’s data security is important.

“It’s the most important cloud deal to come out of the Beltway,” said analyst Daniel Ives, who monitors the cloud industry for Wedbush Securities. “It’s about the Pentagon as a reference customer. It says significant accolades about what they think about that vendor, and that’s the best reference customer you could have in that world.”

Last July, the Pentagon announced it was cancelling its previous cloud computing award, then named JEDI. At the time, the Pentagon said that due to delays in proceeding with the contract, technology had changed to the extent that the old contract, which was awarded to Microsoft, no longer met DOD's needs.

It did not mention the legal challenges behind those delays, which had come from Amazon, the losing bidder. Amazon had questioned whether former President Donald Trump's administration had steered the contract toward Microsoft due to Trump's adversarial relationship with Amazon's chief executive officer at the time, Jeff Bezos.

In July when the cancellation was announced, the Pentagon’s chief information officer, John Sherman, said it was “likely” both Amazon and Microsoft would get some portion of the business in a new award.

A report by the Pentagon's inspector general did not find evidence of improper influence, but it said it could not determine the extent of administration interactions with Pentagon decision-makers because the White House would not allow unfettered access to witnesses.

Forrester analyst Devin Dickerson said awarding the contract to four companies instead of one shows a “multicloud strategy” that could improve the Pentagon's bargaining position with major cloud providers and make it easier for individual offices within the Defense Department to acquire cloud technologies and services.

———

O'Brien reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Comments / 1

Related
Defense One

Pentagon Splits $9B Cloud Effort Among Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle

The Pentagon on Wednesday announced the awardees of the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability—or JWCC—contract, with Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle each receiving an award. Through the contract, which has a $9 billion ceiling, the Pentagon aims to bring enterprisewide cloud computing capabilities to the Defense Department...
defensenews.com

Pentagon wants competition within $9B Joint Warfighting Cloud contract

WASHINGTON — Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle will duke it out for each order stemming from the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, an arrangement defense officials said will promote price and product competition. While exactly how many orders will be made on the potential $9 billion contract is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Defense One

For DOD, 2023 Is All About Proving It Can Build A Tactical Cloud

The Defense Department’s cloud plans are extending beyond the continental United States in 2023, according to a top IT official. The Defense Information Systems Agency wants to develop a prototype for OCONUS cloud, which could be on a ship in the middle of the ocean, on an island, or in sub-Saharan Africa, in the first half of next year, Sharon Woods, the director for the agency’s Hosting and Compute Center, told Defense One.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
RadarOnline

Twitter's Former Head Of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth Forced To FLEE Home After Elon Musk Leaks Ex-Employee's PhD Thesis

Twitter's former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth, was forced to flee his California home this week after Elon Musk leaked the ex-employee’s PhD thesis to the public, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just weeks after Musk officially took over Twitter in October, and Roth marked Musk’s latest target after the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder previously targeted Dr. Anthony Fauci.According to Daily Mail, Roth, 34, and his 44-year-old partner, Nicholas Madsen, were forced to leave their $1.1 million San Francisco Bay Area home over safety fears after Roth began receiving an influx of threats.The threats reportedly came...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base

WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Reuters

Musk cashes out another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TLSA.O) boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows.
Reuters

UN hopeful for Russian fertiliser exports breakthrough

GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A U.N. senior official on Thursday voiced optimism that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations to ease exports of Russian fertilisers. A deal for extending a Black Sea grain export agreement was agreed in November, although Russia complained its concerns about fertiliser exports had not been addressed.
CNN

US officials say this 'revealing moment' hints at morale problems in Russia's military

A rare face-to-face meeting between Russian and US military officials last week led to an "outburst" of emotion from a normally stoic Russian general, a "revealing moment" that the Americans present believe hinted at larger morale problems in Russia's military, according to a closely held US military readout of what transpired. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
Defense One

The Ukraine Fight Is Just Part of Russia’s War

Many of us held our breath, and then exhaled in nervous relief, as a reported Russian missile strike on Poland turned out to be falling debris from Ukrainian defense systems. But the episode—and a declaration by the Polish military chief that Russia is “escalating” its invasion and getting “closer and closer to the NATO borders”—underline the danger that the shooting war might spill into alliance territory.
WASHINGTON STATE
SlashGear

Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA

Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
The Hill

Preventing US weapons from escaping Ukraine is a challenge

Since October 2022, the Biden administration has modified weapons systems to prevent those systems from hitting Russia and has released plans to stop weapons dispersion across Ukraine’s borders.  Yet the sheer number of arms transferred to Kyiv and challenges associated with war raise unique problem: it is impossible to stop loose weapons in Ukraine, despite Washington’s best efforts.  Various D.C. think…
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

942K+
Followers
199K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy